Connect with us

Events Promotions

Malta Guinness brought the much-needed Refreshment to the Lagos Ofada Rice Day & the Mocktails were First on the List

Events Promotions

Dignitaries, Top Celebrities, Influencers attended the Launch of Ultra-modern Store Freshforte

Events

V bank partners with Thought Pyramid to bring Ajorin Dancemetalphor Art Exhibition

Events

So Fresh entertained Kate Henshaw, Busola Dakolo, Bunmi George, Diran Olajoyegbe and a Host of Customers as they Celebrated their 10th Year Anniversary

Events

The Exclusive Launch Party of ‘The Classroom by Ultimus’ was outright Amazing

Events

Corporate Wellness Consulting announces #AloneTogether - a Weekend of Mindful Conversations & Wholesome Experiences | December 18th-19th

Events Promotions

Everything about the Grand Opening of Nectar Beauty Hub was Fab & We have Photos

Events Promotions

#AceMusicRush is here for Young Artistes to make their Mark + Win 100,000 Naira

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Promotions

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Events

Malta Guinness brought the much-needed Refreshment to the Lagos Ofada Rice Day & the Mocktails were First on the List

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Malta Guinness, one of Africa’s Adult Premium malt drink, was present to add Refreshment and Vitality to the second edition of the aroma filled Ofada Rice Day in Lagos.

The event, whose purpose is to foster advocacy for Ofada Rice in Nigeria, was held at the Naval Dockyard and recorded hundreds of guests while being streamed live to thousands of viewers online.

The guests were treated to different flavors of Ofada Rice accompanied with Malta Guinness Signature Mocktails, which came in four different flavors – Malta Shake, Malta Yoga, Malta Dark n Lovely, Malta Infused.

The event saw notable celebrities and the crème la crème of Lagos such as Debola Williams, Abike Dabiri, Bayo Omoboriowo, Lolo1, Gbenga Adeyinka, Johnny Drille, and Miyonse Amosu in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Brand Manager, Malta Guinness, Ife Odedere said,

Malta Guinness has consistently fueled the Nigerian culture, entertainment, and lifestyle for three decades. As Nigeria’s most loved premium non-alcoholic malt drink, packed with unrivaled goodness and vitality, Malta Guinness is a natural fit for this food-themed event.
Ife also added, “During the course of the year, Malta Guinness worked closely with Ofada Boy to put out tantalizing meal combos to cater to the appetite of Lagosians. It is a testament to the can-do spirit that only Malta Guinness provides.”

In the spirit of its 30th Anniversary celebrations, Malta Guinness gave out Goodness Bags containing giveaways to contestants and some of the attendees, while also pledging support for the indigenous Ofada restaurateurs who were present at the event.

For more on Malta Guinness 30th anniversary celebrations, check out Instagram @maltaguinnessng.


——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships
Advertisement
css.php