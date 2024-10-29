Connect with us

Watch Tiwa Savage Reveal the Inspiration for “Forgiveness” on Tacha’s Show

Avatar photo

Published

13 hours ago

 on


In a recent episode of “The Big Friday Show with Tacha,” Tiwa Savage talked about her latest single, “Forgiveness,” and gave fans a sneak peek into the emotions that inspired it. The song, part of an album dropping next year, reveals a different side of the singer, who is mostly known for her fierce “African Bad Girl” persona.

During the chat, Tiwa revealed that “Forgiveness” serves as a message to women, encouraging them to take accountability for any moments where love led them to act out of character. It’s an introspective piece that reflects her personal growth and emotional depth.

She also talked about juggling her career and life as a single mum, saying that women have an incredible capacity to balance multiple roles. “Women have superpowers,” she said, also adding that having a supportive circle makes all the difference.

As for the visuals for “Forgiveness”? The official video has just dropped. Have you watched it?

Watch the full conversation with Tacha below:

