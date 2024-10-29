“What Are We Even Fighting For?” – Tiwa Savage Drops Emotional Video for “Forgiveness”

Tiwa Savage just released the music video for her new single, “Forgiveness,” and it’s a must-watch.

The video opens with a powerful moment, as Tiwa is asked, “Do you feel like your partner understands you?” Her response, “No,” sets the tone for the story that unfolds.

The visuals capture the ups and downs of a relationship where misunderstandings linger. Tiwa’s lyrics hit hard, especially when she sings, “Don’t give me roses, yeah… What I need is a little more every day.” It’s all about valuing genuine connection over surface-level gestures.

This video gives a fresh take on love, honesty, and the importance of real forgiveness.

