“What Are We Even Fighting For?” – Tiwa Savage Drops Emotional Video for “Forgiveness”

Eki Ogunbor Proves Fashion is More Than a Hobby—It’s a Big & Profitable Business | #HeyMoneyHerPower

"All the Fear in Me Disappeared"— Mr. Macaroni Discusses His #OccupyLekkiTollGate Experience on #WithChude

Adele & Céline Dion’s Tearful Embrace Had Us All in Our Feels—Watch the Sweet Moment

Waje, Timi Dakolo, Kate Henshaw & More Rally for Immunisation in UNICEF’s "No More Zero Dose"

It’s Sooj on “The Dip” Talking BBNaija9, Nelly & What’s Coming Next

Nelly Tells All on "The Dip": BBNaija9, Sooj & What’s on the Horizon

Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

Riyah Abdul’s Bold Move from Ghana to Nigeria Sparked a Major Financial Shift | #HerMoneyHerPower

Get All The Deets on Anita Ukah's BBNaija9 Experience & Her Special Bond with Topher on "The Dip"

Tiwa Savage just released the music video for her new single, “Forgiveness,” and it’s a must-watch.

The video opens with a powerful moment, as Tiwa is asked, “Do you feel like your partner understands you?” Her response, “No,” sets the tone for the story that unfolds.

The visuals capture the ups and downs of a relationship where misunderstandings linger. Tiwa’s lyrics hit hard, especially when she sings, “Don’t give me roses, yeah… What I need is a little more every day.” It’s all about valuing genuine connection over surface-level gestures.

This video gives a fresh take on love, honesty, and the importance of real forgiveness.

Watch below

