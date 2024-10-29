Mavin Records Names Tega Oghenejobo as New President & Chief Operating Officer

Mavin Records has announced a major leadership change, naming Tega Oghenejobo as President and Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Global. Recognised for his impactful work as COO, Tega’s promotion highlights his contributions to Mavin’s growth and signals exciting future plans for the renowned record label.

In an Instagram post, Mavin Records stated,

We are proud to announce the appointment of Tega Oghenejobo as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Global. This expanded leadership role builds upon Tega’s existing position as COO, reflecting his extensive contributions to the company’s growth, and his importance to its future strategic direction. With Tega Oghenejobo’s inception into his new role, we stand ready to further solidify our global footprint, enhance our roster of exceptional talent, and set new benchmarks within the industry.

Expressing gratitude, Tega shared,

I’m honored to step into this new role as President & COO of Mavin Records. It means embracing new challenges, setting new goals, and reaching new heights. Thank you, Supreme Leader @donjazzy, for your unwavering belief in me, your visionary leadership, and your trust in my ability to help execute this mission of leading the Mavin team and contributing to our industry at large.”

He also acknowledged Mavin’s artists, teams, industry stakeholders, and partners, crediting them for shaping his vision and fueling his commitment to the company’s mission.

Mavin founder Don Jazzy also took to Instagram to celebrate Tega’s new role, expressing pride in his relentless dedication to Mavin and the African music industry. “I am often praised for being able to spot and raise superstars, but I can proudly say the most genius thing I have done in my life was being able to spot the passion and resilience in Tega,” Don Jazzy wrote.

He praised Tega’s commitment to building teams, developing executives, and ensuring sustainable careers for Mavin’s artists from the start, adding that with Tega at the helm, Mavin is set to break new ground and achieve even bigger milestones.