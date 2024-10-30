Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Your White Rice Will Thank You for Sweet Adjeley’s Authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew!

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Reveal the Inspiration for "Forgiveness" on Tacha’s Show

BN TV Music

“What Are We Even Fighting For?” – Tiwa Savage Drops Emotional Video for “Forgiveness”

BN TV Style

Eki Ogunbor Proves Fashion is More Than a Hobby—It’s a Big & Profitable Business | #HeyMoneyHerPower

BN TV Inspired Scoop

"All the Fear in Me Disappeared"— Mr. Macaroni Discusses His #OccupyLekkiTollGate Experience on #WithChude

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Adele & Céline Dion’s Tearful Embrace Had Us All in Our Feels—Watch the Sweet Moment

BN TV Inspired Music

Waje, Timi Dakolo, Kate Henshaw & More Rally for Immunisation in UNICEF’s "No More Zero Dose"

BN TV Scoop

It’s Sooj on “The Dip” Talking BBNaija9, Nelly & What’s Coming Next

BN TV Scoop

Nelly Tells All on "The Dip": BBNaija9, Sooj & What’s on the Horizon

BN TV Inspired Living

Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV

Your White Rice Will Thank You for Sweet Adjeley’s Authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Craving a stew that’s rich, hearty and bursting with flavour? Sweet Adjeley has just shared her secret to making the ultimate authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew, and trust us—your taste buds will be dancing. She expertly shows us how to cook the stew to perfection and season the beef for a deliciously spicy and flavour-packed finish.

Picture this: tender chunks of beef seasoned to perfection with a mix of natural spices, habanero, and a dash of coconut oil to enhance every note.

Made with everyday ingredients like onions, ginger, and a unique spice blend, this stew brings a taste of Ghana straight to your kitchen. And if you’re thinking, “Wait, we have a similar stew in Nigeria”—you’re spot on. That shared love for rich, flavourful dishes is exactly what makes our food culture so beautiful. And it’s mostly eaten with white rice, just like Sweet Adjeley did in this video.

Ready to impress your family and friends with this Ghanaian stew?

Watch the full recipe below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php