Your White Rice Will Thank You for Sweet Adjeley’s Authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew!

Craving a stew that’s rich, hearty and bursting with flavour? Sweet Adjeley has just shared her secret to making the ultimate authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew, and trust us—your taste buds will be dancing. She expertly shows us how to cook the stew to perfection and season the beef for a deliciously spicy and flavour-packed finish.

Picture this: tender chunks of beef seasoned to perfection with a mix of natural spices, habanero, and a dash of coconut oil to enhance every note.

Made with everyday ingredients like onions, ginger, and a unique spice blend, this stew brings a taste of Ghana straight to your kitchen. And if you’re thinking, “Wait, we have a similar stew in Nigeria”—you’re spot on. That shared love for rich, flavourful dishes is exactly what makes our food culture so beautiful. And it’s mostly eaten with white rice, just like Sweet Adjeley did in this video.

Ready to impress your family and friends with this Ghanaian stew?

Watch the full recipe below