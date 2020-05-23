Connect with us

Music Scoop

An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

Music

New Music + Video: Frank Edwards - Logo

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Chris Brown's daughter Royalty try out his #GoCrazyChallenge

Music

3-Year-Old Baby A drops Debut Single "Pampila"

Music Scoop

DRB Lasgidi Take us Through their Music Journey in this Short Documentary

BN TV Music

WATCH Joeboy Break Down "Call" & Answer Some Afrobeat Trivia Questions on Accelerate TV

Movies & TV Music

Listen to Nasty C & Rowlene's Emotive "Blood & Water" Soundtrack "I Need You"

Music

New Video: Coco Benson - Can't Wait

Music

South African Dancer Nqobilé Makes Music Debut with "Look At Her" | Listen Here

Music

L.A.X enlists Simi & Tiwa Savage for the Remix of "Gobe" | Listen on BN

Music

An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

No. No, we aren’t. We definitely are not ready for the collaboration between singers Asa and WurlD that’s coming to us.

But we’re excited for it still!

WurlD shared a photo of the two of them in a, well, let’s say makeshift studio, on his Twitter divulging nothing at all. He wrote only the caption: “Opor.”

But we know the quote: something something whatever is hidden shall be revealed. And we can’t wait until this one is.

While we wait, though, you can feed yourself with this phenomenal virtual concert by Asa, and WurlD’s beautiful EP Afrosoul.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php