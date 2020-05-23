An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

No. No, we aren’t. We definitely are not ready for the collaboration between singers Asa and WurlD that’s coming to us.

But we’re excited for it still!

WurlD shared a photo of the two of them in a, well, let’s say makeshift studio, on his Twitter divulging nothing at all. He wrote only the caption: “Opor.”

But we know the quote: something something whatever is hidden shall be revealed. And we can’t wait until this one is.

While we wait, though, you can feed yourself with this phenomenal virtual concert by Asa, and WurlD’s beautiful EP Afrosoul.