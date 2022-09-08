Cardi B & Offset went all out to celebrate their son Wave’s first birthday

Baby Wave, Cardi B and Offset‘s second and youngest child, just turned one year old, and they treated him to a lavish birthday party fit for a prince.

The proud mum shared memorable moments from the party. His siblings were also there, and they were all dressed in coordinating denim.

“WAVE, SET, GOOOO!!!!!! 🏁🏎🥳HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love,” Cardi B captioned a series of photos on her Instagram page that revealed the race car-themed party decoration.

