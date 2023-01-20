“The Wait” Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

“The Wait“ based on Yewande Zaccheaus‘ faith-based novel “God’s Waiting Room,” has made a big impression on Netflix, becoming the No. 1 film on Netflix Nigeria, 24 hours after its release.

Those who have seen the film have lined up to applaud the cast and crew for telling such a compelling tale. It is also a relatable film as it follows the lives of different families as they try to deal with the disappointments of life while waiting for a breakthrough.

The film, which had its theatrical run in April 2021 stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo, and Meg Otanwa. It was produced by Tolu Awobiyi and directed by Fiyin Gambo and Yemi Fimboy Morafa.

Here are seven reasons why you should see the movie, based on reviews from Twitter users:

watched ‘The Wait’ on Netflix and I learnt so much!

One thing that stood out for me was the fact that tarrying in prayer and waiting on God can be SO hard BUT He ALWAYS comes through .. ALWAYS! — millyziggyyy. (@JeSuisDAMN) January 13, 2023

i just finished watching #TheWait and i must say it really is a privilege to wait on God.

God's ways aren't our ways, we should have faith and hope in Him always. i thank God for the production of this movie because i learnt a lot from it and i know that God never fails. — Mimi The Weirdo (@miminoodless) January 13, 2023

I haven't stopped thinking about The Wait since I last night. Somto's breakthrough was a legit definition of "when the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen." — Ruby (@aanukolade) January 18, 2023

I totally enjoyed watching #thewait on Netflix. What you do during the waiting process really matters. I like how not everyone got their answers the way they wanted. Plus Aisha is a real vibe 😍 — Upcoming rich aunty (@o_omorh) January 14, 2023

One of the best parts of #TheWait was definitely when Dr. Nara is talking to the group about IVF and surrogacy options (I wish they had done more on that scene). These are conversations that NEED to be had, especially in our culture. — Chi_G (@Chijiee) January 15, 2023

#TheWait . It was all encompassing. Loved every bit of it. No matter what you are waiting for,be it a child,job, breakthroughs, husband etc; Don't let it weigh you down, WAIT with FAITH and eventually,everything will be alright. To the cast and crew, well done 🥂🍾! — OLAYEMI SOYEJU 🎬🎬📹 (@OlayemiSoyeju) January 15, 2023

Waiting on God is hard but in waiting, you find strength and purpose.

There’s light at the end of the long tunnel, thank you for #TheWait

It’s a beautiful movie — The Souvenir Whisperer 🎁 (@Inzaghi1) January 16, 2023

Watch the trailer below and stream the movie here.