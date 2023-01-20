Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"The Wait" Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

BN TV

Patience Ozokwo talks Spending Time with Family & her Faith in New Episode of "Mercy’s Menu"

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Adesua Paints Portrait of Banky W on Her Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the First Trailer for Jada Pinkett Smith’s "African Queens: Njinga" Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

BN TV Living

A Must-Try Rice Stick Noodles Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Remi speaks on value & worth on “The Honest Bunch Podcast"

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares Her Recipe for Fish Sauce

BN TV

Ubi Franklin talks about the trials of a made man on “Tea With Tay”

BN TV

“The Wait” Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Wait based on Yewande Zaccheaus‘ faith-based novel “God’s Waiting Room,” has made a big impression on Netflix, becoming the No. 1 film on Netflix Nigeria, 24 hours after its release.

Those who have seen the film have lined up to applaud the cast and crew for telling such a compelling tale. It is also a relatable film as it follows the lives of different families as they try to deal with the disappointments of life while waiting for a breakthrough.

The film, which had its theatrical run in April 2021 stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo, and Meg Otanwa. It was produced by Tolu Awobiyi and directed by Fiyin Gambo and Yemi Fimboy Morafa.

Here are seven reasons why you should see the movie, based on reviews from Twitter users:

Watch the trailer below and stream the movie here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke

No Dull This Election Period, Collect Your PVC Sharp Sharp 

Why Sex Education is Important For Children’s Development

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About
css.php