Patience Ozokwo talks Spending Time with Family & her Faith in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

Published

48 mins ago

 on


Mercy Johnson Okojie is joined by veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo on episode 9 of Mercy’s Menu season 3.

Patience Ozokwo talks about being a mom and a grandma, enjoying her routines, visiting her kids abroad, spending time with family, why she chose not to remarry after losing her husband and her love for God.

The pair had a great time talking and sharing experiences as they prepared Catfish With Unripe Plantain.

Watch:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

