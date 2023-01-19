Patience Ozokwo talks Spending Time with Family & her Faith in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”



Mercy Johnson Okojie is joined by veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo on episode 9 of Mercy’s Menu season 3.

Patience Ozokwo talks about being a mom and a grandma, enjoying her routines, visiting her kids abroad, spending time with family, why she chose not to remarry after losing her husband and her love for God.

The pair had a great time talking and sharing experiences as they prepared Catfish With Unripe Plantain.

Watch: