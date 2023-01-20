We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

We have already started seeing the drama, excitement, and unfettered entertainment from Big Brother Titans. You’ve met the first set of housemates, it’s time to meet the newest housemates.

Blue Aiva

Age: 22

Bio: Blue Aiva is from the Limpopo province but currently lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. An interesting blend of straight-talking, rule-breaking, bubbly personality and fierceness, Blue Aiva has said that she’s just here to win and express her talents. The professional dancer and DJ wears her heart on her sleeve but is very competitive.

Age: 27

Bio: All the way from the bustling city of Lagos, Sandra Essien, 27, is here to make trouble and shake things up. The former beauty queen is an entrepreneur, host and model. She exudes confidence and a strong sense of competition.

Miracle OP

Age: 24

Bio: Originally from Anambra State in the eastern part of Nigeria, Miracle is earning a living at his family’s pharmaceutical company. Miracle is one to have fun and join in on the excitement. Impulsive, chatty and adventurous are the best ways to describe the 24-year-old.

Theo Traw

Age: 29

Bio: Theo Traw is a musician from the Vaal Triangle in South Africa. Theo is here to make peace, cause a little bit of mischief, make friends, build relationships and ultimately promote his music. The clean-cut 29-year-old with a beautiful smile and an interesting assortment of jewellery on him is also single and ready for all kinds of ships.

