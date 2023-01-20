Connect with us

We’ve got their Social Media Pages— Meet the 4 New #BBTitans Housemates

"The Wait" Reaches No. 1 Spot on Netflix Nigeria | 7 Reasons Why You Should Watch!

Patience Ozokwo talks Spending Time with Family & her Faith in New Episode of "Mercy’s Menu"

Adesua Paints Portrait of Banky W on Her Vlog | Watch

Watch the First Trailer for Jada Pinkett Smith’s "African Queens: Njinga" Series

Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

A Must-Try Rice Stick Noodles Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Kunle Remi speaks on value & worth on “The Honest Bunch Podcast"

Sisi Yemmie Shares Her Recipe for Fish Sauce

Ubi Franklin talks about the trials of a made man on “Tea With Tay”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We have already started seeing the drama, excitement, and unfettered entertainment from Big Brother Titans. You’ve met the first set of housemates, it’s time to meet the newest housemates.

***

Blue Aiva

Age: 22

Bio: Blue Aiva is from the Limpopo province but currently lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. An interesting blend of straight-talking, rule-breaking, bubbly personality and fierceness, Blue Aiva has said that she’s just here to win and express her talents. The professional dancer and DJ wears her heart on her sleeve but is very competitive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tebatso M🇿🇦 (@blue_aiva)

Twitter

Sandra

Age: 27

Bio: All the way from the bustling city of Lagos, Sandra Essien, 27, is here to make trouble and shake things up. Shaking things up is how wet is not the only thing Sandra is good at. The former beauty queen is an entrepreneur, host and model. She exudes confidence and a strong sense of competition.

Twitter

Facebook

Miracle OP

Age: 24

Bio: Originally from Anambra State in the eastern part of Nigeria, Miracle is earning a living at his family’s pharmaceutical company. Miracle is one to have fun and join in on the excitement. Impulsive, chatty and adventurous are the best ways to describe the 24-year-old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

Twitter

Theo Traw

Age: 29

Bio: Theo Traw is a musician from the Vaal Triangle in South Africa. Theo is here to make peace, cause a little bit of mischief, make friends, build relationships and ultimately promote his music. The clean-cut 29-year-old with a beautiful smile and an interesting assortment of jewellery on him is also single and ready for all kinds of ships.

Twitter

Have you collected your PVC? Here’s a reminder to do so if you haven’t. The collection of PVC ends on the 29th of January 2023.

