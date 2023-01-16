Check Out the Social Media Pages of the #BBTitans Housemates!

The monumental debut season of the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Titans, has kicked off, and the excitement is already building. In case you haven’t met the housemates, check here.

If you already have a favourite from last night’s exciting reveal, you can give them a follow on their various social media pages.

She is here and ready to give Africans a SHOW. Vonnestars, it’s show time! Let’s gooooooo #BBtitans #VonneStars pic.twitter.com/LlmCQb7rf3 — -Yvonne. (@Yvonne_Godswill) January 15, 2023

Oh yessssss 🙌🏿 It feels good to be here on this SPACE. BLAQBOI is bringing ‘Adventure, Creativity, Content and of course Competition’ Welcome to the original Play Play boy’s world.#BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans #Blaqboi pic.twitter.com/QmS9Yex2ya — A Boy Is Black #BBTITANS (@blaqboi_vic) January 15, 2023

My Name is Nana and I'm from Kaduna state. I'm here to play the game and give you guys contents you didn't even subscribed for. This is my official Twitter account#BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans pic.twitter.com/h3BLtl1SdJ — Nana🧡 (@officialnana_) January 15, 2023

Besides my career in chemical engineering which is also time demanding, it’s a blessing to live my purpose of making a difference in the lives of others through fitness. I love what I do and wouldn’t change it for the world. We’re in it together squad! Let’s keep going💪 #gym pic.twitter.com/KH0Dh1SvqF — Marvin Achi (@MarvinAchi) September 14, 2022

The actual life of the party! Jaypee is a #Titan with the vibe, and the diversity. Giving everything you want and more. This is JAYPEE.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/Ui1kv2YWyF — JAYPEE Official #BBTitans (@thejaypee_) January 15, 2023

BuNation!!!! Thank you Nigeria, thank you Africa for coming through for me! I really appreciate the support!

Please get familiar with the official social media pages, click on link in bio to see more.

#bunation #bigbrothertitians #bbtitans #ebubu #ebububbtitans pic.twitter.com/ys3XAcdUoj — TheAlbinoEbubu (@Thealbinoebubu) January 16, 2023

Guess who made it into Biggie’s house!!! Cats finally out the bag!!! It’s about to go down!! Get ready for The JenniO experience!!!! #TheJenniO #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans #ImJenniO pic.twitter.com/IFj4NFksez — TheJenniO (@TheJenniO) January 15, 2023

Yup, we are bringing the best bits. Stay tuned.