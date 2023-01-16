Check Out the Social Media Pages of the #BBTitans Housemates!

Connect with us

The monumental debut season of the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Titans, has kicked off, and the excitement is already building. In case you haven’t met the housemates, check here.

If you already have a favourite from last night’s exciting reveal, you can give them a follow on their various social media pages.

***

Justin Peters

 

Yvonne

Twitter

Thabang

 

Yemi Cregx

Twitter

Khosi Twala

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Juicy Jay

Twitter

 

Blaqboi

Twitter

Facebook

TikTok

Nana

Twitter

Mmeli

 

Nelisa

Twitter

Marvin

Twitter

YouTube

 

Olivia

Twitter

Ipeleng

YouTube

 

Jaypee

Twitter

Ebubu

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok

@thealbinoebuka Ebubu is here to bring the drama by getting in your heads and your minds. Stay glued to your screens and show me love 🎭🤍 #bunation to the world 🌎 #weareallaboutinclusion #bigbrothertitians #bigbrothertitianstiktok #bigbrothertiktok ♬ original sound – Thé AlbinoEbubu

Yaya

Twitter

 

Jenni O

Twitter

Facebook

 

Kanaga Jnr

Twitter

Facebook

Yup, we are bringing the best bits. Stay tuned.

