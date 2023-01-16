Scoop
Check Out the Social Media Pages of the #BBTitans Housemates!
The monumental debut season of the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Titans, has kicked off, and the excitement is already building. In case you haven’t met the housemates, check here.
If you already have a favourite from last night’s exciting reveal, you can give them a follow on their various social media pages.
***
Justin Peters
Yvonne
It’s time, we can no longer wait.
A diamond has found its way to where it belongs.
Meet Yvonne Godswill Awanga.
She is here and ready to give Africans a SHOW.
Vonnestars, it’s show time!
Let’s gooooooo #BBtitans #VonneStars pic.twitter.com/LlmCQb7rf3
— -Yvonne. (@Yvonne_Godswill) January 15, 2023
Thabang
Yemi Cregx
Here are Yemi’s official social handles.
Instagram: https://t.co/OAwTHNFADY
TikTok: https://t.co/hJgyrA6Sak #BBTitans #YemiCregx pic.twitter.com/r7jQnmZiHQ
— Yemi Cregx (@kingyemicregx) January 15, 2023
Khosi Twala
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/3UQr0EKmLv
— @Khosi_Twala (@revishing_sissy) February 7, 2020
Juicy Jay
— Siya_Jwacu (@SIYAMTHANDA_J) December 19, 2022
Blaqboi
Oh yessssss 🙌🏿
It feels good to be here on this SPACE.
BLAQBOI is bringing ‘Adventure, Creativity, Content and of course Competition’
Welcome to the original Play Play boy’s world.#BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans #Blaqboi pic.twitter.com/QmS9Yex2ya
— A Boy Is Black #BBTITANS (@blaqboi_vic) January 15, 2023
Nana
My Name is Nana and I'm from Kaduna state.
I'm here to play the game and give you guys contents you didn't even subscribed for.
This is my official Twitter account#BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans pic.twitter.com/h3BLtl1SdJ
— Nana🧡 (@officialnana_) January 15, 2023
Mmeli
Nelisa
Let’s turn up the heat😈🔥 #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans pic.twitter.com/3aAm3lwBqu
— OfficialNelisaMsila (@Nelisa_Msila) January 15, 2023
Marvin
Besides my career in chemical engineering which is also time demanding, it’s a blessing to live my purpose of making a difference in the lives of others through fitness. I love what I do and wouldn’t change it for the world.
We’re in it together squad! Let’s keep going💪 #gym pic.twitter.com/KH0Dh1SvqF
— Marvin Achi (@MarvinAchi) September 14, 2022
Olivia
Royalty is in her blood#olivia #oliviatitans #BBTitans pic.twitter.com/5k9dPoGqhI
— Olivia BBTitans (@theoliviaa_) January 16, 2023
Ipeleng
Jaypee
The actual life of the party! Jaypee is a #Titan with the vibe, and the diversity. Giving everything you want and more. This is JAYPEE.#BBTitans pic.twitter.com/Ui1kv2YWyF
— JAYPEE Official #BBTitans (@thejaypee_) January 15, 2023
Ebubu
BuNation!!!! Thank you Nigeria, thank you Africa for coming through for me! I really appreciate the support!
Please get familiar with the official social media pages, click on link in bio to see more.
#bunation #bigbrothertitians #bbtitans #ebubu #ebububbtitans pic.twitter.com/ys3XAcdUoj
— TheAlbinoEbubu (@Thealbinoebubu) January 16, 2023
@thealbinoebuka Ebubu is here to bring the drama by getting in your heads and your minds. Stay glued to your screens and show me love 🎭🤍 #bunation to the world 🌎 #weareallaboutinclusion #bigbrothertitians #bigbrothertitianstiktok #bigbrothertiktok ♬ original sound – Thé AlbinoEbubu
Yaya
Barbie 🌺 pic.twitter.com/sK7jLcVP43
— Xhosa Barbie 🌸 (@YayaMwanda) July 26, 2022
Jenni O
Guess who made it into Biggie’s house!!! Cats finally out the bag!!! It’s about to go down!! Get ready for The JenniO experience!!!! #TheJenniO #BBTitans #BigBrotherTitans #ImJenniO pic.twitter.com/IFj4NFksez
— TheJenniO (@TheJenniO) January 15, 2023
Kanaga Jnr
The screen is clear.
Lights on…
The stage is set.
A TITAN ARRIVES
Let me introduce myself, My name is Kanaga Emmanuel Eme aka KANAGA JNR,
Lets Go!!#WhoIsKanagaJnr #KanagaForce #KanagaJnr #LetsGoBaby #LetsGoBoy #LetsGo #BBTitans pic.twitter.com/frS1jaD32E
— Kanaga Jnr #BBTITANS (@KanagaJnr) January 15, 2023
Yup, we are bringing the best bits. Stay tuned.