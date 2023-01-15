Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch: Take a Tour of the First #BBTitans House!

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sam Dede, Akah Nnani & Adunni Ade will be starring in Laju Iren's next film "Danfo and The Rose"

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

"The Woman King," Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis nominated for 2023 SAG Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Golden Globes - “This Award Belongs To All Of Us”

Movies & TV

Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The launch show for the Big Brother Titans show has just ended and for the next 10 weeks, these housemates are going to entertain us – make us laugh, cry and get mad.

We can’t wait for all the exciting drama.

Meet the 20 housemates below.

Khosi

Age: 25

Bio: Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, she lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a journalist. Khosi’s personality suits her journalism profession: she is talkative and open-minded. While adventurous, she is also self-aware.

Yemi Cregx 

Age: 30

Bio: He’s from Ekiti State in Nigeria but stays in Lagos. He’s a model and actor. Yemi Cregx is confident and outgoing. While he is a highly competitive individual, he’s also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Juicy Jay

Age: 24

Bio: He’s from the Eastern Cape in South Africa. He’s a semi-pro rugby player. He describes himself as charismatic and energetic. Juicy Jay loves to mingle and party. This proud Xhosa man is highly competitive and loves living on the edge.

Olivia

Age: 22

Bio: Originally from Imo State, Nigeria. She’s an aspiring actor. Olivia is a glam girl with a little bit of a wild side. The bold and daring aspirational actor is a big dreamer.

Nelisa

Age: 25

Bio: Originally from the Eastern Cape, now in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nelisa is dynamite in a small package. She is lively and spunky. She also tends to wear her heart on her sleeve.

Blaqboi

Age: 26

Bio:

Originally from Plateau State in Nigeria, he now lives in Jos. He’s a content creator and an aspiring filmmaker. He describes himself as cool, calm, and level-headed. Blaqboi is a great storyteller, so it comes as no surprise that he’s an aspiring filmmaker. He’s also charming, funny, and confident, with plenty of street smarts.

Mmeli

Age: 24

Bio: Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa He’s a content creator and model. Mmeli is fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He has no qualms about what others think about him. He likes partying and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.

Nana

Age: 22

Bio: Originally from Kaduna State, Nigeria. He’s an entrepreneur. While soft-spoken, Nana doesn’t conform to social norms. She comes off as timid, but it may be a case of still waters running deep.

 

Ipeleng

Age: 24

Bio: Originally from the North West, she now lives in the Gauteng province of South Africa. She is a law student. Ipeleng has both a great sense of humor and a shy side. She is close to her parents and has the utmost respect for them.

Marvin

Age: 28

Bio: Originally from Port Harcourt, Nigeria; now in Texas, USA. He is a chemical engineer and model. Marvin is a charismatic guy who comes from humble beginnings. The well-travelled adventurer is protective of those he loves. He says he is a cute boy with brains and a sense of humour to match.

Thabang

Age: 21

Bio: Originally from Soweto, he now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. He’s a sports data analyst. Thabang is a go-getter who knows his game. He describes himself as big-voiced, charming, and level-headed; he’s also in touch with his emotions, and his drive and focus doesn’t diminish his love for fun.

Jaypee

Age: 26

Bio: She’s from Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a nurse and model. Jaypee is a liberal lover of love and loves to take risks in this regard. To this end, flirty confidence and an open mind serve her well.

 

Yaya

Age: 30

Bio: Originally from the Eastern Cape, she now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a plus-size model. Yaya says she’s talkative and has a big, bold personality. She is quietly confident and mature and is not afraid to be vulnerable.

 

Ebubu

Age: 28

Bio: Originally from Anambra State in Nigeria, he now lives in Lagos. He’s an actor and model. With his dynamic personality and street smarts, Ebubu is open-minded and interested in the world around and beyond him. Humor, resilience, calm, and determination also mark his personality.

 

Jenni O

Age: 24

Bio: Originally from Imo State, Nigeria, she now lives in the USA. She’s a health and safety specialist. Jenni O describes herself as a fiery and spontaneous talker. She’s a colourful daredevil with opinions and no time for nonsense.

Justin

Age: 21

Bio: He’s from East London, South Africa. He’s a photographer and describes himself as easygoing. Justin is generally fun and engaging. He’s happy-go-lucky; he loves to laugh, but he’s also a responsible friend.

Kanaga Jnr

Age: 23

Bio: Originally from Abia State in Nigeria, he now lives in Lagos. He’s a model and an aspiring actor. The athletic Kanaga Jnr is charming yet candid, expressive yet calm. He has a boyish charm but is mature for his age and is a sensitive young man who loves older women.

Lukay

Age: 31

Bio: He’s from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He’s a sales executive. He describes himself as self-aware and brutally honest. Lukay is also highly empathetic and a traditionalist; he moved to KwaZulu-Natal to re-establish a relationship with his parents. His lovely smile is a marker of his vibrancy.

Tsatsii

Age: 24

Bio: She’s from Pretoria, South Africa. An Engineering, biotechnology, and microbiology student. Tsatsii is cerebral and grounded yet equally curious about life. She says her brain matches her beauty.

Yvonne

Age: 28

Bio: Originally from Akwa Ibom State, now in Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a model and content creator. Yvonne was made for the soft life and is used to getting what she wants. However, this pastor’s kid is also resilient and bold.

***

Have you collected your PVC? Here’s a reminder to do so if you haven’t. Collection of PVC ends on the 22nd of January 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php