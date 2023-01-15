Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

The launch show for the Big Brother Titans show has just ended and for the next 10 weeks, these housemates are going to entertain us – make us laugh, cry and get mad.

We can’t wait for all the exciting drama.

Meet the 20 housemates below.

Khosi

Age: 25 Bio: Originally from KwaZulu-Natal, she lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a journalist. Khosi’s personality suits her journalism profession: she is talkative and open-minded. While adventurous, she is also self-aware.

Yemi Cregx

Age: 30

Bio: He’s from Ekiti State in Nigeria but stays in Lagos. He’s a model and actor. Yemi Cregx is confident and outgoing. While he is a highly competitive individual, he’s also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Juicy Jay

Age: 24

Bio: He’s from the Eastern Cape in South Africa. He’s a semi-pro rugby player. He describes himself as charismatic and energetic. Juicy Jay loves to mingle and party. This proud Xhosa man is highly competitive and loves living on the edge.

Olivia

Age: 22

Bio: Originally from Imo State, Nigeria. She’s an aspiring actor. Olivia is a glam girl with a little bit of a wild side. The bold and daring aspirational actor is a big dreamer.

Nelisa

Age: 25

Bio: Originally from the Eastern Cape, now in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nelisa is dynamite in a small package. She is lively and spunky. She also tends to wear her heart on her sleeve.

Blaqboi

Age: 26 Bio: Originally from Plateau State in Nigeria, he now lives in Jos. He’s a content creator and an aspiring filmmaker. He describes himself as cool, calm, and level-headed. Blaqboi is a great storyteller, so it comes as no surprise that he’s an aspiring filmmaker. He’s also charming, funny, and confident, with plenty of street smarts.

Mmeli

Age: 24

Bio: Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa He’s a content creator and model. Mmeli is fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He has no qualms about what others think about him. He likes partying and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.

Nana

Age: 22

Bio: Originally from Kaduna State, Nigeria. He’s an entrepreneur. While soft-spoken, Nana doesn’t conform to social norms. She comes off as timid, but it may be a case of still waters running deep.

Ipeleng

Age: 24 Bio: Originally from the North West, she now lives in the Gauteng province of South Africa. She is a law student. Ipeleng has both a great sense of humor and a shy side. She is close to her parents and has the utmost respect for them.

Marvin

Age: 28

Bio: Originally from Port Harcourt, Nigeria; now in Texas, USA. He is a chemical engineer and model. Marvin is a charismatic guy who comes from humble beginnings. The well-travelled adventurer is protective of those he loves. He says he is a cute boy with brains and a sense of humour to match.

Thabang

Age: 21

Bio: Originally from Soweto, he now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. He’s a sports data analyst. Thabang is a go-getter who knows his game. He describes himself as big-voiced, charming, and level-headed; he’s also in touch with his emotions, and his drive and focus doesn’t diminish his love for fun.

Jaypee

Age: 26

Bio: She’s from Lagos, Nigeria. She’s a nurse and model. Jaypee is a liberal lover of love and loves to take risks in this regard. To this end, flirty confidence and an open mind serve her well.

Yaya Age: 30 Bio: Originally from the Eastern Cape, she now lives in Johannesburg, South Africa. She’s a plus-size model. Yaya says she’s talkative and has a big, bold personality. She is quietly confident and mature and is not afraid to be vulnerable.

Ebubu

Age: 28

Bio: Originally from Anambra State in Nigeria, he now lives in Lagos. He’s an actor and model. With his dynamic personality and street smarts, Ebubu is open-minded and interested in the world around and beyond him. Humor, resilience, calm, and determination also mark his personality.

Jenni O

Age: 24

Bio: Originally from Imo State, Nigeria, she now lives in the USA. She’s a health and safety specialist. Jenni O describes herself as a fiery and spontaneous talker. She’s a colourful daredevil with opinions and no time for nonsense.

Justin