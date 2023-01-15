Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sam Dede, Akah Nnani & Adunni Ade will be starring in Laju Iren's next film "Danfo and The Rose"

Movies & TV Music

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems, Fireboy DML, Akwaeke Emezi nominated for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tomike Adeoye talks about Growing & Her Experiences as a Mom on Hawa Magaji’s “Who’s In My House” | Watch

Movies & TV Scoop

"The Woman King," Zendaya, Adam Sandler, Viola Davis nominated for 2023 SAG Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

Angela Bassett Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2023 Golden Globes - “This Award Belongs To All Of Us”

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

Movies & TV

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Titans, the most-anticipated season of the reality TV show, will start airing tonight at 7 p.m.

As expected, the show will start with a launch show where we meet housemates. If you are in Nigeria, you can watch it on GOtv Channel 29 or DStv Channel 198. Also, you should know by now that this is the page to check for updates. If you didn’t, you do now!

This time, there will be housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in the Big Brother house, which is in South Africa. They will be playing the game for a prize of $100,000. Co-hosting the show with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of Big Brother Naija is Lawrence Maleka of Big Brother Mzansi.

Expect to see your favourite segments of Big Brother’s house, including the dairy sessions, arena games, Saturday night parties, daily tasks, and more.

Get ready to be addicted and glued to #BBTitans for 10 weeks. Stay tuned to BellaNaija to get the inside scoop on everything that happens.

Follow our updates on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter and the hashtags: #BBTitans and #BNxBBTitans

***Guys, elections are around the corner. Did you know INEC has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by one week? Make sure you get your PVCs. Remember, your vote counts and your voice matters. 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php