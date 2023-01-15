BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

Big Brother Titans, the most-anticipated season of the reality TV show, will start airing tonight at 7 p.m.

As expected, the show will start with a launch show where we meet housemates. If you are in Nigeria, you can watch it on GOtv Channel 29 or DStv Channel 198. Also, you should know by now that this is the page to check for updates. If you didn’t, you do now!

This time, there will be housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in the Big Brother house, which is in South Africa. They will be playing the game for a prize of $100,000. Co-hosting the show with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of Big Brother Naija is Lawrence Maleka of Big Brother Mzansi.

Expect to see your favourite segments of Big Brother’s house, including the dairy sessions, arena games, Saturday night parties, daily tasks, and more.

Get ready to be addicted and glued to #BBTitans for 10 weeks. Stay tuned to BellaNaija to get the inside scoop on everything that happens.