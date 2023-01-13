INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline



The Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission has extended the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by one week. Collection at Registration Area (ward) level has been extended to the 22nd of January 2023 while collection at Local Government level will resume on 23rd of January and run till 29th of January, 2023.

In the statement signed by its Commissioner for Voter Education, Festus Okoye, the electoral umpire announced that INEC is encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the collection of the PVCs across the country.

Festus Okoye also stated that the body has printed 13,868,441 Permanent Voters Cards. He also encouraged issuing officers to compile complaints about non-availability of cards and forward them to their immediate supervisors for the attention of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) so that necessary action can be taken.