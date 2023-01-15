Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, has been named the winner of the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 2023.

Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel won first runner-up of the coveted crown, while Miss Dominican Republic AndreinaMartinez won second runner-up.

According to her official bio, R’Bonney Gabriel is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor. She is the lead sewing instructor at Magpies and Peacocks, a Houston-based non-profit design house that is dedicated to using “fashion as a force for good” through sustainability and community impact. She says her mission is for women and young girls to see themselves in her and feel inspired to conquer their goals by owning who they are.

During the ceremony, the final Top 16 as revealed in last night’s glamorous event were Ashley Cario (Puerto Rico), Mideline Phelizor (Haiti), Monique Riley (Australia), Andreina Martinez Founier (Dominican Republic), Payengxa Lor (Laos), Ndavi Nokeri (South Africa), Telma Madeira (Portugal), Amelia Tu (Canada), Alessia Rovegno (Per), Tya Jané Ramey (Trinidad & Tobago), Gabri.

After the competition between the beauty queens in their evening gowns and swimwears, the Top 5 were announced as: Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela), R’Bonney Gabriel (USA), Ashley Cario (Puerto Rico), Gabrila Dos Santos (Curacao), and Andreina Martinez Founier (Dominican Republic).

The next edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be hosted in El Salvador.

