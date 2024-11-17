Chidimma Adetshina — From Grace to Grace

The path to success is often filled with challenges and obstacles, much like the process of extracting gold from mud, despite its preciousness and high value. Chidimma Adetshina’s journey in pageantry has been fraught with controversies that threatened her aspirations. Her story began when she was announced as a contestant for Miss Universe South Africa 2024. Although she was born in Soweto and has been a permanent resident of South Africa for over five years, as required by eligibility rules, Chidimma faced scrutiny regarding her eligibility. This was due to an investigation opened against her mother by the Department of Home Affairs and the fact that she was born to a Nigerian father. Chidimma experienced a sort of identity crisis.

Due to the threats and harsh discrimination, Chidimma Adetshina decided to bow out of Miss Universe South Africa 2024. However, she was not deterred. Following an invitation from Guy Murray-Bruce, Miss Universe Nigeria’s National Director, Chidimma contested for Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, representing Taraba State, and won. She was to represent Nigeria at the upper level, Miss Universe 2024. On November 16th, Chidimma Adetshina made history by becoming the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico. She is the first Nigerian—and African—woman to achieve this honour since Agbani Darego‘s notable top 10 finish in 2001. For being the highest-ranked African contestant of 2024, Chidimma was also crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

While Chidimma’s 2024 pageantry journey started on a somewhat disappointing note, I consider it a journey that is filled with motivational strides. From being invited to Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, to winning, to contesting at Miss Universe 2024, to bagging a historical 1st runner-ip and eventually crowned Miss Universe African and Oceania, it’s been a fall from grace to grace.

Chidimma’s story teaches us that glory is often born from the ashes of rejection and that the willingness to keep trying, even after a fall, is what sets achievers apart from the rest. For anyone navigating their own path filled with thorns and broken glasses, her journey is a powerful reminder that the destination is worth the trials. Her story serves as a reminder that rejection in one place does not define your ultimate value. Sometimes, the path to glory demands that we change our circle. If you are not wanted or appreciated where you stand, it may be time to seek out new spaces, communities, or opportunities where your abilities and potential can shine. Chidimma’s story illustrates that such shifts are not acts of weakness but of wisdom and self-awareness.

Her journey highlights the importance of identity and self-belief. Despite facing discrimination and criticism, she embraced her roots and established a presence on the global stage. Her achievement as the first Nigerian and African woman to win the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania since 2001 is not only her victory but also a beacon of hope for young girls and those who may feel marginalised or overlooked because of their backgrounds.

I am particularly proud of Chidimma Adetshina’s story because it underscores one vital truth: delay is not denial. Success, much like a seed, often requires time, patience, and the right environment to blossom. Chidimma’s initial struggles with eligibility and the backlash she faced could have easily extinguished her dreams. Yet, rather than wallowing in disappointment, she chose to pivot and find a space where her talents and worth would be celebrated.

So, when one door closes, do not despair; knock on another. The world is vast, and somewhere within its expanse lies a stage where your light will not only shine but dazzle. Congratulations to Chidimma, everyone is proud of you.