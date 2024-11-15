Titilade Ilesanmi: Your Body is Listening to Your Powerful Words

Negative body image is an increasing concern in today’s society, impacting people across all age groups. We observe children and teenagers struggling with body dysmorphic disorder and adults resorting to body sculpting procedures to attain an ideal physique. Why do we continue to feel negative about our bodies and appearance, even when we desire to change this mindset? This persistent negativity often stems from the repeated reinforcement of negative statements about our bodies through our own words.

Our words are powerful. When we consistently speak negatively about our bodies, we inadvertently reinforce and create that reality for ourselves. This negative self-talk is an unconscious habit, yet it reflects one of the fundamental laws of the universe. Just as God used His powerful words to bring the world into existence, we also can create with our words. According to Genesis 1:26-28, we are made in God’s image and given dominion over the earth, empowering us to shape our reality.

When we speak positively about ourselves, we start to notice more positive changes in our lives, and vice versa. For example, if you repeatedly tell yourself that you are ugly, shapeless, or have big eyes, those are the qualities that others will eventually see in you. To overcome body Image concerns of any kind, we need to explore how our words can shape our lives.

The Brain Gravitates Towards Familiarity

Our brains are wired to gravitate towards what is familiar because what we repeatedly experience and think about becomes imprinted in us. If we constantly tell ourselves that we are not beautiful or that we have an ugly body, our brains will start to believe it. Even when we look and dress nice, we will be more likely to focus on the negative aspects of our appearance. This is why we need to be mindful of the words we use to describe ourselves. When we speak positively about ourselves, we are rewiring our brains to see the beauty and worth in ourselves. This can lead to a more positive self-image and a happier life.

Focus Produces Results

Whatever we worry about consistently tends to become what we focus on the most. Our brains are wired to reflect what we concentrate on, even if we don’t consciously wish for it. When we repeatedly think about something, our brains create new pathways that make it easier to think about that thing in the future. This highlights the importance of being mindful of our thoughts and words, particularly regarding how we view ourselves. The Bible advises us to “guard our hearts with all diligence, for out of them flow the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23). Many of our insecurities, like worries about our body shape or size, often stem from things we have seen and compared ourselves to. To achieve the results we desire, we need to focus on our positive aspects and watch how our world starts to change.

Words Make or Destroy

The Bible tells us that “death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruits” (Proverbs 18:21). This verse highlights the fact that our words can create or destroy, influencing both our own lives and the lives of others. When we speak negatively about ourselves, we form negative beliefs and expectations, which can lead to a poor self-image and hinder our ability to achieve our goals and live our best lives.

Conversely, when we speak positively about ourselves, we cultivate positive beliefs and expectations. This can result in a healthier self-image, enabling us to accomplish our goals and lead happier, more fulfilling lives.

***

Feature Image by Monstera Product for Pexels