Amarachi Ike: Are You Ageing Faster Than You Should?

Ageing is a natural, almost inevitable, part of life but for many of us, it can feel like an unwelcome intruder, especially when that first strand of grey hair or fine wrinkle makes its debut in the mirror sooner than expected. When this happens, it’s only natural for one to ask: Am I ageing faster than I should be? Well, let’s find out.

Researchers on increased cancer incidence among the young adult population found a significantly accelerated ageing in people born from the late 60s to now in 2024. While the cause of this was not explored in the study, it showed a 17% increased likelihood of accelerated ageing in the current living population.

So, are you ageing too quickly? There’s a slight chance you might be. But how can you truly tell beyond that first stray strand of grey hair? More importantly, what can you actually do about it?

Understanding Age

Age, they say, is more than just a number. It offers a wealth of information about a person’s likely health status, lifestyle habits, and dietary behaviours. Scientists define ageing as the accumulation of cellular damage over a person’s lifespan. This damage alters normal cellular functions, gradually preventing the body from maintaining physiological balance.

One key factor in this process involves the telomeres, which are regions of repeated DNA sequences that act as protective “caps” on our chromosomes. Telomeres shield our DNA from damage, but each time a cell divides, the telomeres naturally shorten. Over time, this shortening leaves our DNA more vulnerable, accelerating cellular damage and contributing to the ageing process.

The accumulated cellular damage brought on by both external and internal influences pushes our cells toward a sleep state otherwise known as senescence where our cells are no longer dividing, but are metabolically active. This poses a great problem for the body. As more and more cells enter senescence, there’s a distortion of normal tissue architecture and function leading to the signs of ageing and the development of systemic disease.

Biological Age vs. Chronological Age

There are two categories of ageing to consider when we discuss premature ageing: the chronological age and the biological age.

Chronological age defines the number of years a person has spent living, from the day they were born to the present. Meanwhile, biological age looks at aspects of a person’s physiology in comparison to the expected standards for persons in their chronological age. For example, assessing the trend of hormone levels like cortisol, and growth hormone levels among a particular age in contrast to yours.

The concept of biological age has many nuances, but the good news is that, unlike chronological age, which remains constant, we can influence our perceived biological age. It’s important to distinguish between these two types of age because, as the saying goes, appearances can be deceiving. A person may look youthful on the outside, but factors such as cognitive health and organ function may reveal a different story about their rate of ageing.

Researchers have identified several factors that can affect an individual’s biological age, including genetics, the presence of chronic diseases, exposure to pollutants and toxins, radiation exposure, psychological stress, poor nutrition, poor mental health, and lifestyle habits.

Signs of Premature Ageing

There are external and internal indicators of premature ageing. Recognising these early indicators is crucial for identifying and addressing accelerated ageing.

The external signs primarily appear in the skin and hair. With age, structural proteins like collagen and elastin, which support skin integrity, gradually decrease. This decline, combined with fat reduction in the subcutaneous layer and vascular changes, leaves the skin thinner and more prone to injury. Additionally, hyaluronic acid, a natural moisturiser in the dermis that keeps skin plump and hydrated, diminishes over time, causing dryness and the appearance of wrinkles. Fine lines around the eyes and mouth, as well as laxity around the neck, become more noticeable. In fair-complexioned individuals, age spots—flat brown or black areas on the skin—can also become more prominent.

Hair changes are also common external signs of premature ageing. Melanin production, which gives hair its colour, naturally decreases with age, leading to greying. Those experiencing premature ageing may notice hair thinning, pattern baldness (alopecia), and a shorter hair growth cycle, as more follicles enter the resting (telogen) phase, reducing hair volume. The dryness of the scalp can accompany these changes, affecting overall hair health.

Internal signs of premature ageing are evident in metabolic and cognitive decline. Ageing is often associated with a slower metabolic rate, but this reduction is more pronounced in individuals experiencing premature ageing. Such metabolic changes can accelerate cellular ageing, increasing susceptibility to age-related conditions like insulin resistance, which may eventually lead to Diabetes Mellitus and a higher risk of developing Hypertension.

Cognitive decline is another internal sign, often presenting as forgetfulness, reduced mental sharpness, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms are more common in individuals who age at a faster rate than usual. Factors such as chronic stress and insufficient sleep further contribute to cognitive decline and may lead to serious conditions like early-onset dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Tips to Slow Down Ageing

Slowing down the ageing process requires intentionality and effort. Recently, there has been a notable shift in scientific discourse from aiming to slow down the ageing process to focusing on prolonging healthspan, which is defined simply as the years an individual is alive and in good health. Numerous evidence-based strategies can help individuals maintain their vitality and prolong their healthspan.

Regular Exercise

Staying active fights premature ageing. A study out of BYU found that those who engaged in regular physical exercise had younger biological ages compared with those who live sedentary lifestyles. Whether it’s walking, running, jogging or swimming, consistently getting active slows down the ageing process significantly and is proven to be beneficial in the fight against cognitive decline.

Balanced Nutrition

We are what we eat. A nutrient-rich diet is important for prolonging healthspan and fighting premature ageing. Antioxidant-rich foods, such as fruits, veggies, and whole grains, help combat oxidative stress, a key component in the ageing process. By reducing oxidative stress, a key external source of cellular damage is inhibited. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts have been shown to support heart health and cognitive function. Limiting processed foods and transitioning to more organic options is the way to go.

Stress Management

It cannot be overemphasised. Chronic stress is detrimental to your health, and significantly impacts the rate at which you age. If you’re in doubt, take a look at our politicians. Techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga have been proven to reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being. Engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and prioritising self-care can also help mitigate the effects of stress.

Other solutions include:

Advanced Skincare

The skincare industry has come a long way, bringing us innovative anti-ageing solutions to stay youthful and healthy. Skin care products containing retinoids have been shown to boost cell turnover and collagen production, while peptides boost skin elasticity. Using broad-spectrum SPF creates a barrier between the skin and UV radiation, preventing cellular damage which is the primary culprit behind premature ageing.

Wearable Technology

From fitness trackers that track your sleep patterns to smartwatches that count your daily steps, there exists an array of modern technology that allows individuals to monitor their health parameters in real-time, providing them with data insights which can guide proper lifestyle adjustments.

Medical Interventions

Hormone replacement therapy may be an option for some individuals experiencing significant hormonal changes due to ageing. Consulting a healthcare professional can help determine the appropriateness of such treatments.

When to Seek Medical Advice

Understanding when to seek medical advice is crucial for maintaining health and addressing signs of premature ageing. Regular health screenings play a vital role in the early detection of age-related diseases.

Routine visits to a healthcare provider for check-ups can help monitor important health parameters, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar. These assessments are essential for identifying potential issues before they escalate into serious problems.

If you notice signs of premature ageing or experience significant changes in your health, it’s important to consult a specialist. Dermatologists can offer advice on skincare and anti-ageing treatments, while endocrinologists can help with hormonal changes that impact health and vitality. Additionally, if you recognise signs of cognitive decline or experience persistent feelings of sadness or anxiety, it’s advisable to speak with a mental health professional. Early intervention can lead to better outcomes and an improved quality of life.

Ageing gracefully is a goal for many people. We all look forward to the day when someone tells us we look several years younger than we are. By understanding the difference between chronological age (the number of years we have lived) and biological age (how our body functions relative to our age), and by recognising the warning signs of premature ageing, we can better position ourselves to take steps toward prolonging our health spans. Let’s stay proactive about our health, and our future selves will thank us.

***

Feature Image by Klaus Nielsen for Pexels