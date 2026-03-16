Dr. Folasade Alli: The Early Warning Signs of Stroke and How You Can Prevent It

A stroke can occur in just a matter of seconds. It occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is suddenly cut off, either by a blocked blood vessel (ischaemic stroke) or a burst blood vessel (haemorrhagic stroke). Without a steady blood supply, brain cells begin to die within minutes.

The brain controls everything: movement, speech, memory, vision and emotion. Depending on which area is affected, a stroke can cause lasting paralysis, difficulty speaking, vision loss, memory problems, or personality changes. In severe cases, it is fatal.

Knowing the warning signs and acting quickly can make the difference between full recovery and permanent disability. Many people mistakenly associate strokes with older people or think of them as someone else’s problem. However, strokes do not discriminate; they affect everyone, women too, often in ways that are more subtle and easily overlooked, making them even more dangerous.

In Nigeria, stroke is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability. A 2025 research shows that “prevalence of stroke in Nigeria ranges from 0.36 % to 13.31 per 1000.” Despite this, many people who experience warning signs often delay seeking help, sometimes for hours. This delay can cost lives or result in permanent changes to a person’s quality of life.

How do you recognise the early signs?

In medicine, we use the acronym FAST as a simple guide.

F — Face drooping. Does one side of the face droop or feel numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the smile uneven?

A — Arm weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one drift downward?

S — Speech difficulty. Is speech slurred, strange, or hard to understand? Can the person repeat a simple sentence correctly?

T — Time to call for help. If you observe any of these signs, act immediately.

Beyond FAST, additional symptoms to watch include a sudden severe headache with no clear cause (often described as “the worst headache of my life”), sudden confusion or trouble understanding what others are saying, sudden vision problems in one or both eyes, sudden loss of balance or coordination, and dizziness or trouble walking.

If you or someone around you experiences any of these, get to a hospital immediately.

Why women need to pay special attention

While stroke affects both men and women, women face unique risk factors that are often overlooked. Pregnancy and the period shortly after delivery can increase stroke risk. Certain hormonal contraceptives, particularly in women who also smoke or have migraines with aura, carry additional risk. Migraines with aura are themselves a stroke risk factor. Preeclampsia, which is high blood pressure during pregnancy, increases long-term stroke risk even years after delivery. Women also tend to live longer than men, and since stroke risk increases with age, more women ultimately experience strokes over a lifetime.

Women are also more likely to report atypical stroke symptoms that fall outside the classic FAST criteria, things like sudden hiccups, nausea, general weakness, or chest pain, which can lead to delays in diagnosis if healthcare providers are not looking carefully.

Certain factors significantly increase your risk of stroke. These include high blood pressure (the single biggest risk factor), diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease — particularly atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm), smoking, obesity, physical inactivity, a family history of stroke, sickle cell disease and excessive alcohol intake.

Many of these conditions are either preventable or controllable.

How strokes are diagnosed and treated

When a patient arrives at the hospital with suspected stroke, time is everything. A brain scan (CT or MRI) is done urgently to determine the type of stroke. For an ischaemic stroke where a clot is the cause, a clot-dissolving medication called tPA can be given, but only within a specific time window from when symptoms started. This is why every minute matters.

For haemorrhagic stroke, treatment focuses on controlling bleeding and reducing pressure on the brain, sometimes requiring surgery. Rehabilitation, which includes physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy, begins as early as possible to help patients regain function.

Living a healthy life and reducing your risk of stroke is essential. You don’t have to wait until you experience a stroke to start taking these steps seriously. Effective prevention begins with understanding your health numbers: blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Keeping these numbers within healthy ranges is crucial.

A nutritious diet plays a significant role in supporting vascular health. Incorporate foods that are rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Traditional Nigerian dishes like ogi with fish, efo riro with leafy greens, moi-moi, and grilled fish with vegetables are excellent for your heart and blood vessels. Remember to reduce salt intake, limit processed foods, and use palm oil in moderation.

Regular physical activity is also important; aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking most days. Activities like dancing and playing with children count too, so find what fits best into your lifestyle. Managing stress is vital because chronic stress can increase blood pressure and inflammation. Prioritise rest and consider practices such as prayer, meditation, and maintaining social connections.

If you smoke, make an effort to quit. If you drink alcohol heavily, consider cutting back. Additionally, if you use contraceptives and have migraines or high blood pressure, consult your doctor about the safest options for you.

After a stroke: Recovery and support

Stroke survivors and their families often feel overwhelmed in the aftermath. Recovery is possible, but it takes time, consistency, and the right support. Early rehabilitation dramatically improves outcomes.

As a consultant cardiologist, I know how closely heart and brain health are linked. Many of the conditions that damage the heart, such as high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, and high cholesterol, are the very same ones that cause stroke. Taking care of your cardiovascular health is, in every real sense, taking care of your brain.

For more information about stroke risk assessment and cardiovascular care, reach out to Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Centre.

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