Dr. Folasade Alli: What Every Woman Should Know About PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women, yet many people go years without realising they have it. Some women experience irregular periods, while others may face weight changes or skin issues. For many, the difficulty in becoming pregnant is the first noticeable sign. Unfortunately, because these symptoms are often misunderstood, women are sometimes advised to “just lose weight” or to be patient and wait for improvement.

Meanwhile, even though PCOS is real, it is manageable, and early care makes all the difference.

What is PCOS?

PCOS happens when the ovaries produce higher-than-normal levels of androgens (male hormones). This disrupts ovulation, menstrual cycles, and can affect overall health. It is estimated that 1 in 10 women of reproductive age live with PCOS worldwide.

PCOS has various signs, including irregular or missed periods, difficulty conceiving, excessive facial or body hair, persistent acne or oily skin, weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, and thinning hair on the scalp. Since these symptoms overlap with other conditions, many women face delayed diagnosis.

It is a common misconception that PCOS affects only reproduction. However, women with PCOS are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, sleep disturbances, anxiety, and depression. Therefore, PCOS is a long-term health concern that requires ongoing care.

How can PCOS be managed?

The first process is being intentional about nutrition and a healthy lifestyle. Healthy eating and regular exercise improve insulin sensitivity and help balance hormones.

Some PCOS-friendly meal ideas are Moi-moi, oat porridge with some berries and nuts, ofada/ brown rice served with vegetable sauce (ugwu, spinach, or efo riro made with less oil), grilled fish with boiled plantain and a vegetable side dish like garden egg sauce/sauteed vegetables, tiger nuts, roasted groundnuts, coconut slices, or fresh fruits in moderation. These meals provide fibre, lean protein, and healthy fats, which are key in managing PCOS.

Also, simple exercises like brisk walking, skipping, or dancing for 30 minutes a day can make a big difference.

The second aspect is medical care. Treatment may involve birth control pills to regulate menstrual cycles, medications to reduce excessive hair growth or acne, and metformin to enhance insulin sensitivity, depending on symptoms.

Seeking emotional support is vital for managing PCOS, as it impacts both mental and physical health. Counselling, support groups, and sharing experiences with loved ones can alleviate emotional stress. Additionally, routine monitoring of blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure, and reproductive health is important for long-term well-being.

How to get help?

As a consultant cardiologist at Lagos Executive Cardiovascular Centre, I have seen women regain confidence, restore regular cycles, and even achieve their fertility goals once they get the right diagnosis and treatment plan. PCOS is not the end of the road; it is a condition that can be managed with the right guidance and support.

LECC is always available to provide comprehensive diagnostics, advanced treatment options, and preventive care to help individuals achieve better health and wellness.

Featured Image by Cottonbro Studio for Pexels.