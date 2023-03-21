These Governors Have Been Re-elected for a Second Term

Connect with us

The recently concluded March 18 elections held in Nigeria have so far seen 9 out of the 11 governors seeking re-election declared winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). These governors will now be returning to their respective states to serve a second term each.

The re-elected governors are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (APC), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State (PDP), Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State (APC), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State (APC), Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State (APC), Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (APC), Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (PDP), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (APC), and Governor Babagana Umara of Borno State (APC).

To see how many votes each governor received in the election, click here.

