News

“It has been an amazing and insightful experience” – Funke Akindele Does Not Regret Running For Office

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Following the gubernatorial elections on Saturday, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has expressed gratitude to the people of Lagos State for their support and encouragement during her campaign, stating that “it was an honorable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed, as a matter of fact.”

See her statement below:

It has been an amazing and insightful experience on my journey to the ballot and I must say, it was an absolute learning curve for me. A lot of things have been learned and unlearned. I sincerely do not regret taking this huge step of running for office.

I therefore want to thank the people of Lagos state for believing in me and supporting my decision to run for office. I saw every message of support online and offline, I heard of all the places where people supported me and challenged those who tried to discredit me. I remember every warm welcome during our campaign tour and the faith you all showed in me. The elections might not have panned out in the way we hoped, but it was an honourable run for us. We fought a good fight indeed as a matter of fact.

I also want to encourage all who mean well for the Nation and the state of Lagos not to give up. I understand that some of us are beginning to develop some sort of apathy towards the system, however, if we do not speak, we would never be heard. I’m glad that we could at least speak up.

Thank you once again Lagos, for showing your daughter support. As I consider my next moves in life, I will continue prioritizing the good of the people and the integrity of my position as an advocate for the people.

Eko oni baje!

