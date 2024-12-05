Here’s How Guinea is Honouring Victims of the Stadium Stampede

What was meant to be a celebration of sport and unity in Guinea turned into a tragic disaster on December 1, when a football match between N’Zérékoré and Labé ended in chaos. Held in honour of Guinea’s military leader General Mamady Doumbouya, the match was intended to bring the two cities together. Instead, it descended into a deadly stampede, with reports suggesting that between toll ranges from 56 to as many as 100.

The trigger was a controversial refereeing decision. The referee issued two red cards to players from the visiting team, leaving them with only nine players on the pitch. The tension heightened when he awarded a penalty to the home team, enraging the visiting fans. In a wave of protest, fans stormed the pitch, creating a volatile situation. As panic spread, thousands of spectators tried to exit the stadium through the only available gate, which quickly became overcrowded. In the rush to escape, many attempted to climb fences, resulting in the tragic stampede.

In the aftermath, Mamady addressed the nation, extending his condolences to the victims’ families and the injured. “I present to the valiant population of Labé and N’Zérékoré, the people of Guinea, and especially to the bereaved families, my sincere condolences and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

He commended the medical teams tending to the wounded and assured the public that the government would thoroughly investigate the tragedy. Calling for unity, he added, “I call for calmness and serenity for better management of this disaster to strengthen our common wish to live together in peace and social cohesion.”

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also responded, with the president Patrice Motsepe offering condolences to Guinea and the victims’ families.

To honour the lives lost, Guinea declared a three-day national mourning period starting December 3 and ending today. Flags have been flown at half-mast, and moments of silence have been observed across the country.

Guinea, like Ethiopia, Gambia, Chad, and Sierra Leone, is currently prohibited from hosting international football matches. CAF has ruled that the country’s stadiums fail to meet required international standards, highlighting the pressing need for infrastructure upgrades in Guinea.