BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For the 9th Year in a Row, Dangote is the Richest Person in Africa | BellaNaijaIt takes an impressive business acumen, what Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has achieved: staying the richest man on the continent for 9 years.

In Forbes’ most recent list of the 20 richest people on the continent, Dangote remains on top with a net-worth of $10.1 billion.

Dangote may not be happy with that number, though. Sure, it’s an impressive sum. But it’s exactly what he was worth in 2011, the first year he was ranked on the list. It is also half of what he was worth in 2014.

Another Nigerian on the list is Mike Adenuga, who, with his net worth of $7.7 billion, is at number 3.

Folorunsho Alakija remains only one of two women on the list, at number 20 with a net worth of $1 billion.

This year’s list of 20 come from 8 African countries, with 5 each from Egypt and South Africa, 4 from Nigeria, 2 from Morocco, and 1 each from Algeria, Angola, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Check out the full list:

  1. Aliko Dangote $10.1 billion
  2. Nassef Sawiris $8 billion.
  3. Mike Adenuga $7.7 billion.
  4. Nicky Oppenheimer $7.7 billion.
  5. Johann Rupert $6.5 billion.
  6. Issad Rebrab $4.4 billion.
  7. Mohamed Mansour $3.3 billion.
  8. Abdulsamad Rabiu $3.1 billion.
  9. Naguib Sawiris $3 billion.
  10. Patrice Motsepe $2.6 billion.
  11. Koos Bekker $2.5 billion.
  12. Yasseen Mansour $2.3 billion.
  13. Isabel dos Santos $2.2 billion.
  14. Youssef Mansour $1.9 billion.
  15. Aziz Akhannouch $1.7 billion.
  16. Mohammed Dewji $1.6 billion.
  17. Othman Benjelloun $1.4 billion.
  18. Michiel Le Roux $1.3 billion.
  19. Strive Masiyiwa $1.1 billion.
  20. Folorunsho Alakija $1 billion.
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

