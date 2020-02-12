All of Us will Miss the Late Great Victor Olaiya 💔

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Nigerian highlife legend Victor Olaiya has passed on.

His death was confirmed by Michael Odiong of Premiere Music, who reported that the music legend died around noon on Wednesday, Channels Television reports.

Victor Abimbola Olaiya was born on December 31, 1930 in Calabar, and is the 20th child of a family of 24. He was well known with the musical instrument, the trumpet, which he played the highlife style.

In 1954, Victor Olaiya formed his own band, “the Cool Cats,” and his band was chosen to play at the state ball when Queen Elizabeth II visited Nigeria in 1956, and later to play at the state balls when Nigeria became independent in 1960 and when Nigeria became a republic in 1963.

During the Nigerian Civil War of 1967–70, Victor Olaiya was given the rank of a lieutenant colonel (honorary) in the Nigerian army and his band played for the troops at various locations”.

He’s the legend behind the famous tracks “Baby Jowo” and “Omo Pupa,” and the father to the late actress, Moji Olaiya.

A lot of Nigerians have since then taken to Twitter to express their grief, and also  to celebrate the music legend for his great work.

In July 2013, 2Baba collaborated with the late music legend for the music video remix for “Baby Jowo”. The music star also took to Twitter to express his grief and also used the medium to celebrate him. He wrote:

Devastated by the news of the passing of Dr. Victor Olaiya – maestro, mentor, legend. Thanks for the beautiful music. Thanks for the inspiration. Blessed for the honour of sharing a mic and stage with you. Rest in peace baba.

Here’s what everyone is saying on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Twitter

BellaNaija.com

