Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

Word on the street is that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting a little one!

According to sources from JustJared, the “Game of Thrones” actress is pregnant with their first child.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them”. A second source added that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The couple surprised many with their wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, and a pre-wedding party in France.

We’re totally looking forward to welcoming the new addition to the Jonas clan!