Connect with us

Scoop

Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

Scoop

All of Us will Miss the Late Great Victor Olaiya 💔

Scoop

For the 9th Year in a Row, Dangote is the Richest Person in Africa

Scoop

TBoss wants to Spark a Conversation about Breastfeeding with Something She Posted

Movies & TV Scoop

The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Case is Going Back to Court | Here's What Happened

Scoop

We've Got the Details on Aisha Buhari's meeting with Patience Jonathan

Scoop

Michelle Obama gives us Excellent Tips on Parenting

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

Scoop

Dwayne Wade is Sharing his Experience Parenting a Transgender Child

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Scoop

Word on the Street is Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are Expecting a Little One

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Word on the street is that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting a little one!

According to sources from JustJared, the “Game of Thrones” actress is pregnant with their first child.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them”. A second source added that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

The couple surprised many with their wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, and a pre-wedding party in France.

We’re totally looking forward to welcoming the new addition to the Jonas clan!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php