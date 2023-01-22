Connect with us

News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview2023: Here's all the Tea from Week 3 In January

Music News

Auditions For Nigerian Idol Season 8 are Now Open!

News

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Oris Erhuero in A First Look at “A Sunday Affair”

Beauty News

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

News

INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline

News Promotions

Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Abraham & Charles Okpaleke are 3 Makers Pushing the Envelope of Creativity in Nollywood

Events News Promotions

Play Buttons, Music & Good Vibes! Here's What You Missed at Monkey Shoulder Concert

News

A Sweet Workplace Romcom! See How Ibidunni and Nifesi Came To Be

Career News Promotions

Congratulations! Adenike Macaulay has Been Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow

News

Bimbo Ademoye turns Bus Conductor in Episode 2 of "Sibe" | Watch

News

#BNWeekInReview2023: Here’s all the Tea from Week 3 In January

Published

13 hours ago

 on

It’s time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognition, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an exciting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, interesting information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Let us take you through everything that happened this third week in December 2023.

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ Traditional Wedding

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

INEC Extends PVC Collection Deadline

Wizkid Shares Adorable Photo of His Kids

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel Wins 71st Miss Universe + South Africa makes Top 16

Check Out the Social Media Pages of the #BBTitans Housemates!

Aproko Doctor Shares His Recovery Journey after a Brain Tumour Diagnosis

Wizkid announces tour with Davido

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke

No Dull This Election Period, Collect Your PVC Sharp Sharp 
css.php