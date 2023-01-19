Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

It was a fashion moment in Dakar, Senegal when the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, showed up to the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) last weekend.

She was decked in an avant-garde structural two-piece which featured an exaggerated mermaid-style skirt, and a mid-riff top with a daring asymmetrical neckline. Tiwa looked ravishing in this elegant masterpiece by Maximilian Raynor – a recent BA graduate of the renowned Central Saint Martins, London.

Talk about the best in fashion!

The trendsetter rocked her hair in a dashing low-cut blonde styled to perfection. This look has sparked several reactions across the internet. Tiwa sure knows how to make a fashion statement.

Outfit @maximilianraynor

Styling @shapedservices

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.