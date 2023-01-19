Connect with us

Style

Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From Uncover's Beauty Launch

Style

A Week's Worth of Stunning Outfit Ideas From Mercy Aigbe Adeoti

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Idris & Sabrina Elba Coordinate in Colours at Gucci's Fashion Show in Milan

Style

ThisDay Style's January Cover Proves Sam Adegoke Is A Style Star!

Style

The "Goddess of the Dawn" Collection by Sai Sankoh Is Worth Your Attention

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Power Suits this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 219

Style

Meme Rocha Just Released A Collection Of Delightfully Adorable Dresses To Wear All Season

Style

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Ensembles| Edition 157

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 424

Style

Tiwa Savage Made an Exquisite Fashion Statement at #AFRIMA8

Published

15 mins ago

 on

It was a fashion moment in Dakar, Senegal when the Queen of Afrobeats,  Tiwa Savage, showed up to the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) last weekend. 

She was decked in an avant-garde structural two-piece which featured an exaggerated mermaid-style skirt, and a mid-riff top with a daring asymmetrical neckline. Tiwa looked ravishing in this elegant masterpiece by Maximilian Raynor – a recent BA graduate of the renowned Central Saint Martins, London.

Talk about the best in fashion!

The trendsetter rocked her hair in a dashing low-cut blonde styled to perfection. This look has sparked several reactions across the internet. Tiwa sure knows how to make a fashion statement. 

Outfit @maximilianraynor
Styling @shapedservices

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle.

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

No Dull This Election Period, Collect Your PVC Sharp Sharp 

Why Sex Education is Important For Children’s Development

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?
css.php