Life Before #BBTitans: Khosi Twala is the Content Creator Guaranteed to Inspire Your Fitness & Style Goals

Published

17 mins ago

 on

If you need the motivation to hit the gym in 2023, Big Brother Titans‘ South African housemate Khosi Twala is your plug. Before becoming a housemate, Khosi worked as a journalist, Instagram model and fitness guru.

She has participated in beauty and fitness contests and competed in Miss Free State South Africa 2017, Biogen Face of Fitness 2020 and Miss Regal International South Africa 2021.

On her Instagram, Khosi flaunts her enviable gym-honed frame, and while we were incredibly impressed with the star’s physique, our attention soon shifted to her sartorial decisions. What is the saying? Oh yes, flaunt it if you got it, and Khosi endorses this, nudging her followers to take that extra step to the gym to achieve similar results.

Here are the times she slayed and gave us body goals.

With sportswear, you can’t go wrong in an all-black outfit (no visible sweat patches!)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

With chiselled abs, cutout dresses are a no-brainer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

ICYMI: Form-fitted dresses will accentuate your gains. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

According to Khosi, “fitness has been her best investment”. We can’t fault this logic! She looks good in everything.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

Even when she is covered up, it’s still a fashion show. Peep her toned legs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khosi Twala (@khosi_twala)

