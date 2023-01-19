12 Casual Outfits to Inspire You This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 220

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoxolo Maka (@zoey_maka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERONICA EBIE (@veronicaodeka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Obasi (@styleconnaisseur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omuhle Makaziwe Gela 🇿🇦 (@omuhlegela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afua Rida (@afuarida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Award Winning Brand Influencer (@obis.ora)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHANYISILE MADIKIZA (@khanyi_madikiza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eki | Fashion & Beauty Blogger, Influencer (@ekiogunbor)

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!