Vogue’s Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine’s Latest Cover Star

British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful is PAPER Magazine‘s latest cover star. In a conversation with friend Linda Evangelista, Edward talks about the evolution he has brought about at the U.K. title and other European Vogues.



On the first cover, Enninful leaps through the air wearing a black Gucci suit, his signature Cutler and Gross eyeglasses and a wide-open smile. In addition to the cover story, Enninful is surrounded by models- Irina Shayk, Lila Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Karen Elson, Adut Akech and Kristen McMenamy, all of whom he has featured on the pages of British Vogue since taking over in 2017.

For the cover story, written by Mikelle Street, Edward Enninful and Linda Evangelista sit down for a conversation on how the fashion industry has evolved since they met. “I’m so proud of Edward and the person he has become. He’s worshipped and appreciated. You have so much to say, so much still to do, so much still to show. Your voice was so refreshing and necessary […] You made change happen and we know you still have so much more to do and to give,” said Evangelista.

“You have to surprise, you have to create conversation,” Enninful tells Street. “So I’m very aware of that. I know that the Linda September [British Vogue] cover was the most spoken-about thing that month, but it also sold very well. The video is my personal highest-viewed video. I called Linda when it hit one million views.”

On how the two ended up meeting

Linda: Through work. Edward, what was our first job? Was it i-D? Edward: Yeah, it was at i-D in the ‘90s. I remember the first time I met Linda, you probably don’t remember. It was in Paris. I was with photographer Jenny Howarth. We came to shoot a friend of yours. We were waiting for her outside the Chanel show and you all burst out. That was when we first got introduced, and then i-D was when we first worked together. It was just like oh my god, Linda. I still have that same feeling today. Linda: Speaking of Jenny, I love her. How real is she? I’m in awe. Edward: Very real! She’s incredible. And she’ll send me pictures all the time. But yeah, and since then you and I have done so many stories together. Some of my favourite stories.

On how the fashion industry has changed over that time

Linda: Oy. Edward: Oy. Where do we start? Linda: Would you agree with me Edward that now, the finished product, which is the ad, the photo or the editorial is no longer the primary reason to be there? All the B-roll and social media is the reason to be there. It feels like the image ends up being the least important part. Edward: Yeah. In the beginning, we would shoot pictures for magazines and you try to do the best pictures you can but now everything is a brand. So, like Linda is saying, there’s the magazine cover which, for me, is the ultimate because it’s still the advertising for any magazine. But out of that you have to do video, audio, and events. It’s no longer just one thing. But I still believe it’s what brings the magic.

Read the full issue here.

