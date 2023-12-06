Ghana’s Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Ghanaian-British editor — Edward Kobina Enninful OBE won the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2023. The award was presented to him by award-winning actress Jodie Comer & rapper/singer-songwriter Stormzy.

Enninful is the first black editor ever to helm a Vogue. Earlier in the year he was named global creative and cultural adviser of Vogue, after 6 years as editor-in-chief of British Vogue and the European editorial director of Condé Nast,

Watch his special award moment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil)

Tagged The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora, it celebrates the very best innovators and creatives in fashion, whose work in the past year has significantly shaped the industry.

The event took place on Monday 4th December 2023, returning to the iconic London venue, the Royal Albert Hall. As expected, it brought together a global community in London — the home of fashion creativity — to amplify leaders of change, celebrate excellence in creativity and support the next generation of creative talent.

The Fashion Awards serves as the main fundraiser for the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation, which supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry through its focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring to lead the global economy in creative, responsible and inclusive business.

Credit: @britishfashioncouncil

