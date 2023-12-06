Making a Difference: Warif’s Inspiring Tale of ‘No Tolerance’

In a world where violence knows no boundaries and discrimination disregards race, tribe, or religion, the 16 Days of Activism campaign stands as a beacon of awareness and hope for survivors of gender-based violence.

Every year, from November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10th, Human Rights Day, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence resounds globally. It’s a call to action, a rallying cry for every child, man, and woman to acknowledge the looming threat of violence in our societies.

For four consecutive years, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has taken the mantle to advocate for an unwavering stance against rape, sexual, and gender-based violence. Through the No Tolerance Campaign, WARIF spotlights the prevalence of this menace in Nigeria. The No Tolerance March unites individuals, organizations, and public figures, channeling their voices and efforts through virtual campaigns and the impactful No Tolerance March.

Since its inception in 2019, the No Tolerance March (NTM) has been an ever-evolving force for change. Bolstered by the support of local and international partners, the 2023 NTM reached unprecedented heights, spanning across 10 cities across three continents.

The resounding impact of the No Tolerance March reverberated beyond Nigeria. The campaign spread its wings across Africa, with marches held in Abuja, Abeokuta, Accra, and beyond, reaching cities like Liverpool, London, New York, Washington D.C., and Frankfurt.

The unity, strength, and collective voice witnessed during these marches showcased a global commitment to ending gender-based violence. It was a powerful statement that transcended borders, highlighting the urgency for change.

The 2023 No Tolerance March was not just an event, it was a movement, a call to action igniting a spark of hope for a future free from violence, discrimination, and inequality. As the world continues its fight against gender-based violence, WARIF’s unwavering dedication stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of a safer, fairer world for all.

Through the No Tolerance Campaign and the annual March, WARIF reaffirms its commitment to fostering change, creating safe spaces, and amplifying voices against the grave issue of gender-based violence. This is more than a march, it’s a step towards a brighter, safer tomorrow for everyone.

ABOUT WARIF

Women at Risk International Foundation, (WARIF) is a non-profit organization, established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of rape, sexual violence, and trafficking of young girls and women in communities across Nigeria. This is what the foundation achieves through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives that are impactful, measurable, and sustainable, targeting both the intervention/treatment of these affected women, as well as providing preventive measures to reduce the high incidence. The foundation seeks to redress the adverse effects seen because of Gender-Based Violence.

