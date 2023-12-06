Connect with us

Global Afrobeats sensation Yemi Alade provides the soundtrack for Captain Morgan's new campaign, 'Spice On'

Making a Difference: Warif's Inspiring Tale of 'No Tolerance'

Ghana's Edward Enninful Won The Trailblazer Award At The 2023 British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Ugo Mozie Has Been At The Helm Of Naomi Campbell's Breathtaking Looks, Check Out The Latest

Take A Look At Temi Otedola's Classy Style Choices For The 2023 British Fashion Awards

One Wellness Center, Lagos Nigeria, Hosts Exclusive Brunch and Tour Event

FirstBank unveils its Win Big Promo to Reward Customers for the Year, 2023

Henkel Nigeria Celebrates Creativity and Innovation with BBNaija All Stars

A Night of Whisky Bliss: William Grant & Sons Unveils Luxury Gifting Experience With Guests

Smirnoff and Beatz Awards Pave the Way for a More Inclusive Music Industry

Captain Morgan, one of the leading rum brands, is launching a new campaign titled ‘Spice On’, debuting a vibrant new pack design while maintaining the same quality of liquid and fun, and adventurous spirit of the Captain.

The new high tempo, TVC is set towards Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter Yemi Alade’s upbeat track ‘Baddie’ and stars Kunle Oshodi-Glover aka ‘Shody’ as the voiceover.

Yemi Alade, a cultural force across Africa, with back-to-back MTV Africa awards under her belt, is bringing the dynamism of African music to the global stage.

Celebrating a group of friends that bring their individuality to the table, the TVC follows the protagonist as she moves through a series of vibrant settings on her way to a DJ set. The protagonist brings her own ‘spice’ to each scene with playful twists on how to enjoy Captain Morgan.

From a watermelon punchbowl to a BBQ pineapple & lemonade, she inspires her crew to get creative, culminating in someone dunking a chicken wing into their Captain & Cola. This serves as an inspiration, inviting you to ‘groove’ with your Captain Morgan.

The creative introduces Captain Morgan’s vibrant new pack design, placing the quality, flavor, and ‘spice’ of the liquid at the forefront of the design. The new pack also features a refreshed version of the brand’s famous Captain icon, maintaining recognizability while allowing the liquid to shine through as the hero.

The campaign will run through the line unveiling first on social and digital followed by a 45 second TV commercial, out of home sites as well as appearing in both on and off-trade retail channels.

Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director, Captain Morgan said;

The new ‘Spice On’ campaign is the first pan-African campaign we have seen at Captain Morgan and highlights our commitment to growing the brand in the region. Spice is what makes Captain Morgan delicious, but it’s also an attitude and this campaign is all about celebrating those who bring their unique ‘spice’ to the party. I have loved working with our Captain Morgan teams and creative talent across Africa on this campaign.

Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria said;

We are excited to launch this new campaign alongside our new pack design. We invite consumers to bring on their ‘spice’ with a touch of Naija style. The new Captain Morgan is available in your local stores so please grab a bottle and enjoy responsibly.

For more updates on the forthcoming ‘Spice On’ campaign and label refresh by the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink enjoyed worldwide, follow Captain Morgan on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Captain Morgan
Captain Morgan, owned by Diageo, is one of the world’s biggest rum brands. Captain Morgan offers a choice of different drinks, each with its own distinctive flavour and personality – from Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold in South Africa and Captain Morgan Gold in Kenya and Nigeria. Smooth and medium bodied, Captain Morgan Gold is based on a secret blend of premium Caribbean rums, mellow spice and other flavours. Captain Morgan Original Gold is the perfect mix with Cola – the secret recipe of spices blend with the Cola to make a legendary mix.

