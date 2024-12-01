MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

M·A·C VIVA GLAM: The iconic Lipstick set to transform the beauty industry and positively impact countless lives is turning 30. With a bold vision of raising another half-billion dollars for charity, M·A·C is unveiling its expanded charitable mission and the revamped VIVA GLAM lipstick lineup, which continues to give back 100% of the purchasing price to local organisations around the world working to advance equal rights and healthy futures for All Ages, All Races, All Genders.

M.A.C VIVA GLAM has expanded its Mission to Support Equal Rights For All

The 30th-anniversary campaign will celebrate the impact of over $520 million the program has raised to date while spotlighting the newly revamped four-shade Lipstick lineup and expanded charitable mission to better address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.

In addition to continuing its three-decades-long support for people impacted by HIV/AIDS, VIVA GLAM will be dedicated to driving equality across the following four areas: Gender Equality, Sexual Equality, Racial Equality and Environmental Eqaulity.

Through these 4 pillars, M.A.C VIVA GLAM continues to give back to local organizations to harness the power of community and transform society.

A Donation to Women at Risk International Foundation

With a focus on the gender equality pillar, M.A.C Sub-saharan Africa has partnered with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) to address gender-based violence in Nigeria. This collaboration provides essential resources and support to women while fostering long-term empowerment within the community.

WARIF received a grant of $30,000 (N46,932,900) from M.A.C VIVA GLAM to implement the Women Empowerment Project (WEP) in Lagos & Oyo States. The WEP aims to educate and empower disenfranchised women and girls, aged 16 – 65, on the prevention of and proper response to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. In addition, the program equips the participants with essential vocational and financial literacy skills, helping them move towards financial independence.

This partnership underscores the commitment of M·A·C VIVA GLAM’s Gender Equality pillar – to champion reproductive and gender rights, support the empowerment of women and girls, and advocate for body autonomy. Over the past year, M·A·C VIVA GLAM has made significant grants to organizations such as Adsum for Women & Children (Canada), Teens Key (Hong Kong), Woza Moya (South Africa), and the Committed Communities Development Trust (India).

Despite the incredible progress M·A·C VIVA GLAM has made over the past three decades, there is still so much more work to be done to create a more equal future for everyone, and we hope this campaign inspires the next generation to join us in raising the next half-billion dollars so we can continue making meaningful impact on communities that need it most, says Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, Global Senior Vice President/General Manager, M·A·C Cosmetics.

But Wait, There is More!

Alongside the revamped VIVA GLAM platform, the iconic Lipstick that gives back 100% has been maxed out to give lips more with a new silky matte finish, new impactful names and new luxe look. Put your money where your mouth is with four iconic shades of M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick.

VIVA Heart (formerly VIVA GLAM I): Intense Brownish Blue-Red

VIVA Planet (formerly VIVA GLAM II): Creamy Subdued Pinkish Beige-Mauve

VIVA Empowered (formerly VIVA GLAM III): Muted Brownish Plum

NEW! VIVA Equality: Deep Neutral

As always, 100% of the selling price of VIVA GLAM Lipstick goes to M·A·C VIVA GLAM, supporting charitable organizations worldwide across the four equality pillars. Choice of shade does not impact the type of charity receiving M·A·C VIVA GLAM donations.

Join the movement towards making a difference and raising the next half-billion. Get the lipstick that gives back 100%! M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick is available for purchase at all M.A.C stores and Essenza, both online and in-store nationwide.

