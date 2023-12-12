Watch The Moment Chioma Ikokwu Shared Her Abusive Relationship Experience With Toke Makinwa On BNTV

Connect with us

Hey BellaNaijarians,

The latest episode of  Toke Moments is a must-watch for all the girlies, especially fans of Chioma.

Fashionista girlfriends Chioma Ikokwu and Toke Makinwa delve into the thus far unknown details of their friendship, Chioma’s interesting success journey, entrepreneurship, their romantic relationship ordeals and more. From gist about their viral Paris trip to reasons the ladies have stayed unmarried, this friendly chat is one we think you’ll enjoy.

So, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Chioma shares the below on Instagram, in response to Toke’s post about their conversation:

Credit: TokeMoments

Send an email: [email protected]

