Okaidi Sets the Trend in Nigeria, Unveils International Children’s Fashion

Okaïdi-Obaïbi, a globally celebrated children’s fashion brand, has officially established its presence in Nigeria. Located at Plot 4, T.F. Kuboye Road, Oniru VI-Lagos. The brand, mostly known as Okaïdi, introduces an array of creative styles for children aged 0 to 14, blending global trends with a touch of Nigerian charm.

The brand is renowned for its commitment to practical and ergonomic designs, offering not just fashionable clothing but ensuring optimum comfort for children. The collection caters to all, from newborn essentials like bodysuits to chic dresses tailored for young fashion enthusiasts.

Okaïdi invites parents to experience a burst of colours that will illuminate their little one’s wardrobe. With a focus on accessible and colourful basics, each piece is designed to enhance autonomy and provide comfort, making it more than just fashion – it’s a celebration of childhood.

Mocheddah, the celebrated Nigerian singer, mother, and brand influencer, is unveiled as the ambassador for Okaïdi-Obaïbi. Her embodiment of style, motherhood, and influence aligns seamlessly with the brand’s ethos.

Mocheddah shares her excitement, “Being part of Okaïdi-Obaïbi is not just about fashion; it’s about celebrating the joy and energy of childhood. I am thrilled to represent a brand that prioritizes comfort, style, and inclusivity for children.”

As the holiday season approaches, Okaïdi-Obaïbi encourages parents to explore the latest fashion trends for their kids. The collection ensures children not only feel confident but also stay on-trend during festive celebrations.

Maïka AUBRY, Director at Okaïdi Nigeria, expressed, “We are thrilled to bring Okaïdi to Nigeria, a brand that is not just about fashion but about creating a world where children can express themselves through style. Okaïdi is a universal, creative brand that is respectful of the identity of each child and committed to serving the growing child. Our store in Lagos is a testament to our commitment to providing quality, creative, and accessible fashion for Nigerian families.”

About Okaïdi:

Okaïdi, is an international children’s fashion brand known for its creative and universal styles. With a commitment to practical designs, a riot of colours, and essentials that prioritize comfort, Okaïdi redefines children’s fashion for ages 0 to 14. The brand is now open in Nigeria, offering a delightful blend of global fashion with a touch of local charm.

