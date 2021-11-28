Connect with us

Advertisement

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama Continues in Episode 7 of "Money.Men.Marriage" starring Toni Tones, A'rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” Season 2

Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Celebrating 15 Years of Being a Brilliant TV Host 👏

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Spotted: Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua at the Premiere of "Soòlé"

BN TV Movies & TV

Keep Up with the Adventure in Episodes 11 & 12 of "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship"

BN TV Events Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 11 & 12 of Femi Adebayo's "Sisi" Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Obi Emelonye's Action Thriller "Black Mail" Has Been Nominated for a British Urban Film Festival Award

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Bolanle Austen-Peters Set To Produce Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Biopic

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Oxlade drops short film "Without You" based on the songs "Pay Me" & "More"

Movies & TV

BNWeekInReview: Let’s Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in November.

MoCheddah Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Veteran Comic Actor Babatunde “Baba Suwe” Omidina’s Son Confirms His Sad Passing 💔

First Photos: Cee-C, Mai Atafo, Nancy Isime & More Stars at the #BNSxSUNLIGHT Sustainably Fashionable Gathering

Adesua Etomi & Banky W Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary | Listen to “The Bank Statements” EP

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php