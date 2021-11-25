BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Mastercard Restaurant Week

The annual Mastercard Restaurant Week returns to Lagos offering an unforgettable dining experience. In partnership with Lost in Lagos, over 30 restaurants will participate, highlighting the incredible dining experiences available in the city. Exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders, people in Lagos can go to one of the 33 participating restaurants and request the special menu on offer. Alternatively, reservations can be made via the Lost in Lagos website, or directly through the restaurant of choice.

Date: Monday, November 8 – Sunday, November 28, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09056185191, 08023655437

YouTube Shorts Party of All Shorts

YouTube Shorts is hosting the very first-ever Party of All Shorts to celebrate its new feature Shorts. YouTube Shorts is a short-form video experience for anyone who wants to create short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones. The Party of all Shorts would showcase some of Africa’s finest artists across Nigeria and South Africa performing their latest and trending songs and announcing their shorts challenges for their fans to jump on using Shorts. Performances include Fireboy DML, Focalistic, Buju, Teni, Tyla, Rema, Lojay, Arya star, Ladipoe, Mayorkun, Nadia Nakai, Kamo Mphela, Midas the Jagaban, Liya, Gkayie, and many more.

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Tropical Thursdays

Enjoy deep house and Amapiano music at the Tropical Thursday featuring free shots for ladies and special performances.

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher, off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: 09030000021 or 08157100893

Thanksgiving + Jazz

Open-air garden setting serenaded by Africa’s star Saxophone Queen Phebean and her Zynthesis band, while feasting on Thanksgiving Dinner by Chef Drew, and channelling your inner Da Vinci & Picasso during the Sip and Paint sessions.

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Venue: The Metaphor, 78a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

RSVP: 08188740177 or/and 08187122351

Jazz expression with Ypick

Jazz expression with Ypick promises to be a Mind-blowing event, don’t miss on the fun. Fiokee, Klint da Drunk, Spyro, Ajebo, will be live to jazz up the experience.

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09056185191, 08023655437 or HERE

The Noiseless Party

Turn up this Friday for the Noiseless Party in Ibadan. Come through and vibe with your headphones ON.

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Mixx Lounge, 3 Magazine Road, Jericho Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

African Women on Board (AWB)

African Women on Board (AWB) is hosting a launch event in Lagos to unveil the organisation’s new global Safety in the Workplace initiative. Staged in partnership with the Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Association of Company Secretaries and Legal Advisers (ACSLA), and leading Law firms and private sector organisations, the event will feature some high-profile speakers from the worlds of business, law and politics including Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa – DVC UniLag, H.E. Amb. Mary Beth Leonard – US Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe – Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Asue Ighodalo – Chairman, NESG.

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: The Wings Tower, 17 A Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Art/craft hangout, tie-dye, pottery and clay painting with Breather NG

Committed to ensuring you take a breather this weekend with Breather NG. Experience a fun art/craft hangout, tie-dye, pottery and clay painting.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: African Therapeutic Garden, 17A Madike street, off Raymond Njoku Road, of Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07010727360

Nedoux Sewing Club

Have you always wanted to learn how to sew your clothes? Then join the DIY sewing workshop for beginners.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: HERE or 08108730803

Game On

The Singles Ministry in One Church, S.A.L.T. (Singles Advancing Life Together) is inviting all Singles to her launch this Saturday with a gaming and networking event.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: One Church, KM 23 Lekki – Epe Expy, beside Landwey Building, Eti-Osa, Sangotedo.

RSVP: HERE

TedxNzaStreet – Aku di Nulo ‘The Wealth at Home’

TedxNzaStreet is hosting her third edition of TedxNzaStreet tagged ‘Aku di Nulo ‘The wealth at home’. Centring on African intellectual freedom fighters, Prof. Osita Ogbu, OON, demonstrates the impact made by Africans by reflecting on the preoccupations, held sway on the minds of her intellectuals. Jasmine Naza Onyia, the CEO of Nazmine Media Company further revisits the brewing talent at home by unfolding how local contents are globally relevant.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Viva Cinema, Polo park mall, Enugu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smirnoff Nigeria (@smirnoffng)

Smirnoff No Know Address

The Smirnoff has shortlisted some celebrities, including Falz, Joeboy, DJ Spinall, Omah Lay, Ajebo Hustler and many others, for No Known Address, which promises to be a never-before-experienced party.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

RSVP: HERE

TEDxNDU (Niger Delta University)

There are only three reasons you want to attend this event; to hear and do things you’ve never heard and done before, to experience the transformative power of an idea, and to catch the cold feel of a live TEDx event. And we’ve decided to give you an event that will never leave your mind. Grab a ticket while you still can.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 9 AM,

Venue: Lecture Theatre 1, Niger Delta University, Amassoma.

RSVP: HERE

Activity Music Festival

Activity Music Festival is bringing back the energy, bigger and better.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Amore Street, Off Freedom Way, Behind This Present House, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Pun Intended (Issue No. 2)

Pun Intended is a periodic event in which ko brings together the most promising talents in stand-up comedy, music and the performing arts for an evening of great entertainment in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. The second issue will be headlined by Hyenana.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Cookout

SoundActiv and Silent Disco Lagos presents Silent Disco Cookout. Ticket – Regular N3000; N5000

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Eagle Club Football Pitch, 96 Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere.

RSVP: Call/WhatsApp 07035227684 or 08180524308

Games Night (Lagos Mainland Edition)

The Fuse Nation is inviting you to its November edition of Lagos Mainland Games Night.

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: GO2Lounge45, 15 Tokunbo street, Alagomeji Yaba.

RSVP: HERE

Island Dream Ycee

Get ready to begin your festive season with a bang!!! None other than YCEE up close performing live. You don’t want to miss this

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Naturefest 2 – Wild ‘n’ Out

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Lufasi Nature Park, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Margarita Festival

Lagos Margarita Festival for cocktails is back for a 3rd edition after a one year break with the theme, ‘Salt the Rim’. The adult (18+) funfair experience celebrates the Mexican classic cocktail with a Nigerian twist. Nigeria’s finest artists, DJs and MCs, Ruger, Fave, DJ Obi, DJ Lambo, Dj Poppaey, DJ TGarbs as well as Sheye Banks and Ada Ohh on the mics will be live to make the event even more fun. There’ll be loads of games to play, food to eat, raffles to partake in and many more activities we can’t wait to have you experience with us.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Shop & Network 2.0

Shop & Network 2.0 features side attractions such as games, networking, refreshments, raffle draw and discount sales.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: +2348091911554 or +2348033717689

Welcome To The Aux

Plug-in, connect and enjoy a great day out shopping, experience a tasty food pop-up restaurant and an awesome DJ set by Tripp.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Wéré House, 7 Mike Adegbite Avenue, Lekki Phase 1

RSVP: HERE

Urban YamFest

The Urban YamFest is a fresh take on the traditionally celebrated New Yam Festival. Curated by and for The Nigerian Youth, the food festival consists of several yam dishes on sale, complimentary palm wine drinks, a gaming experience, Collab merchandise from GarmSpot x Yamfest, and music from Some of Lagos’ Finest DJs; Sensei Lo, Ayizan and Calix.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Corner Lagos, 77 Admiralty Way Lekki Phase One

RSVP: HERE

The Cavemen

For the first time in Lagos, performing hits from their latest album ‘Love and Highlife’ in an intimate live concert this November – are the Cavy brothers, The Cavemen.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: KAP Hub, 41 Ogundana Street off Allen-Avenue Onigbongbo LCDA, Ikeja.

RSVP: HERE

Kayak Hangout

Everyone who has attended our Kayak Hangout before will agree with us that Kayaking is fun. WakaWaka will be hosting another Kayak Hangout this Sunday.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nature Hangout

WakaWaka’s Nature Hangout is coming up again this Sunday. It is a time to immerse yourself in nature while participating in activities like the canopy walk, treehouse climbing, nature trail, games, music and of course food.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre, Km 19 Lekki – Epe Expy, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Yoga and Sip

Moonshine Cafe is ready to take you through a series of mind-refreshing yoga sessions. Yoga mats will be provided at the venue.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Moonshine Cafe, 7A Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase I, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE