Black Friday: A reason to reward yourself with Luxury | November 26th-30th

Gradually, the curtains are drawing to a close on the year 2021. And at this time of the year, you are probably beginning to make your personal reviews on how well you have performed. But while the year might not have been the smoothest of rides, it is important that you acknowledge your achievements and hard work so far, and reward yourself a little.

It’s also a great time to extend a hand of gifting to a loved one or someone you think deserves to be rewarded for how much they have pulled through this year. One perfect idea of a reward is to treat yourself to a fine taste of luxury. And with SW Nigeria’s Black Friday coming up from Friday 26th – Tuesday 30th of November, luxury is definitely calling out to you!

The offers can be deemed unmissable as Swarovski is known to have a unique heritage with the creative process of

their crystal manufacturing spanning several decades. With a focus on trend curation, design and meaningful

branding, every piece tells a story and embodies over 125 years of mastered craftsmanship.

But hold for a moment, what’s your favorite piece of jewelry? What do you like to accessorize with the most? If not you, what would your favorite person prefer in terms of luxury? A sparkling necklace or earrings? A distinct phone

case or unique home decorative item? Well, you can get them all at amazingly discounted prices from this Friday

till Tuesday courtesy SW Nigeria.

You can take a peek through their website at www.swnigeria.com, you can also get in touch with a sales agent via WhatsApp on +2348098888105, or walk into any Swarovski store at Ikeja City

Mall, Lagos or Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

This Swarovski Black Friday offer presents a unique opportunity to give your home or workspace that lift you have always dreamed of, by adorning it with one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal ornaments. You also get to sparkle with

effortless elegance at your events and celebrations this festive season, rocking an impeccable Swarovski piece of

jewelry.

So, are you ready to sparkle? Visit the website to sign up and be among the first set of people to experience an

exclusive Black Friday with Swarovski.

Come ignite your dreams!

Sponsored Content