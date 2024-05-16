Beauty
Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH
Imaan Hammam was sunshine personified at the 2024 Met Gala dazzling in a custom Swarovski yellow crystal ensemble.
Imaan donned a two-piece ensemble consisting of a luxurious turtle neck top encrusted with thousands of shimmering bold yellow crystals and a maxi skirt embellished with smaller crystals. The pieces, perfectly tailored to Imaan’s statuesque figure, flowed impressively, catching the light and reflecting a dazzling display.
She kept her accessories minimal, matching her bracelets and ear cuffs with the same crystals used on her ensemble. Sleek, pulled-back hair rolled at the middle, radiant exaggerated eye glam, and a bronzey skin makeup complemented her look.
Supermodel @imaanhammam as the Sun Goddess for the #MetGala2024 😍💛✨
Inspired by ancient Egyptian beauty, we channeled Nefertiti with an exaggerated straight eyeliner & super golden bronzey skin.
— NADIA, Imaan’s Makeup Artist.
Swipe through the carousel below for some BTS shots:
Hit the ▶ button below to view Imaan’s Met diary:
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @imaanhammam
Outfit: @swarovski
Hair: @hoshounkpatin
Makeup: @tuddynana
Stylist: @sarrjamois