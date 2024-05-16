Connect with us

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Imaan Hammam was sunshine personified at the 2024 Met Gala dazzling in a custom Swarovski yellow crystal ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADIA | نادية (@tuddynana)

Imaan donned a two-piece ensemble consisting of a luxurious turtle neck top encrusted with thousands of shimmering bold yellow crystals and a maxi skirt embellished with smaller crystals. The pieces, perfectly tailored to Imaan’s statuesque figure, flowed impressively, catching the light and reflecting a dazzling display.

She kept her accessories minimal, matching her bracelets and ear cuffs with the same crystals used on her ensemble. Sleek, pulled-back hair rolled at the middle, radiant exaggerated eye glam, and a bronzey skin makeup complemented her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

Supermodel @imaanhammam as the Sun Goddess for the #MetGala2024 😍💛✨

Inspired by ancient Egyptian beauty, we channeled Nefertiti with an exaggerated straight eyeliner & super golden bronzey skin.

NADIA, Imaan’s Makeup Artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADIA | نادية (@tuddynana)

Swipe through the carousel below for some BTS shots:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADIA | نادية (@tuddynana)

Hit the ▶ button below to view Imaan’s Met diary:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @imaanhammam

Outfit: @swarovski

Hair: @hoshounkpatin

Makeup: @tuddynana

Stylist: @sarrjamois

