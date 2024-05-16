Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Connect with us

Beauty

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Do you know someone “fat’? You are not alone. Obesity is so prevalent in today’s world that virtually everyone either knows someone struggling with their weight or is medically overweight themselves.

It’s so refreshing to watch the new conversations on this prevailing issue of self-image with the advent of new scientific discoveries showing that there’s more to weight loss and weight gain than most coaches, fitness experts and medical practitioners have known in the last decade.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

New breakthroughs in science have revealed that biology, genetics, brain function and the environment are greater determinants of body mass, weight gain and weight loss than willpower. Self-condemnation and “waiting on our weight” to live our best lives have held many back from achieving their goals for too long… but we are now in a new era of self-acceptance and self-understanding.

Weight Management champions like Oprah Winfrey, Weight Watchers, some leading body positivity activists, professors and medical practitioners recently led a conversation towards making the shift from unfair diet culture, body shaming, self-condemnation, stigmatisation, prejudice, stereotypes, and self-condemnation to more body positivity, self-acceptance, self-love, better health, and more effective obesity solutions.

Swipe through the carousel below to watch snippets from the conversation:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Ready to watch the full discussion?

If you’ve ever struggled with your weight or know someone who has, you should check this out. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

For several years, obesity has been identified as a precursor to many diseases but limit to no treatment has been provided for it… Fat people have been shamed, stigmatised and relegated, has society been fair to them? Science has the answers, check out the video.

Credit: oprahWeightWatchers

