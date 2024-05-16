Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

Do you know someone “fat’? You are not alone. Obesity is so prevalent in today’s world that virtually everyone either knows someone struggling with their weight or is medically overweight themselves.

It’s so refreshing to watch the new conversations on this prevailing issue of self-image with the advent of new scientific discoveries showing that there’s more to weight loss and weight gain than most coaches, fitness experts and medical practitioners have known in the last decade.

New breakthroughs in science have revealed that biology, genetics, brain function and the environment are greater determinants of body mass, weight gain and weight loss than willpower. Self-condemnation and “waiting on our weight” to live our best lives have held many back from achieving their goals for too long… but we are now in a new era of self-acceptance and self-understanding.

Weight Management champions like Oprah Winfrey, Weight Watchers, some leading body positivity activists, professors and medical practitioners recently led a conversation towards making the shift from unfair diet culture, body shaming, self-condemnation, stigmatisation, prejudice, stereotypes, and self-condemnation to more body positivity, self-acceptance, self-love, better health, and more effective obesity solutions.

For several years, obesity has been identified as a precursor to many diseases but limit to no treatment has been provided for it… Fat people have been shamed, stigmatised and relegated, has society been fair to them? Science has the answers, check out the video.

