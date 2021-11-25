Need a Good Laugh? These Comedy Skits from Broda Shaggi, KieKie, Taaooma Will Crack You Up

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Hey BNers,

Are you having a regular day and need a good laugh to brighten up your day?

We’ve curated recent comedy skits from some of your fave comedians including Broda Shaggi, Taaooma, MC Lively, Mr Macaroni, Bae U, Kemz Mama, KieKie, Lasisi Elenu, featuring some a host of your favorite movie stars like Chioma Akpotha, Mercy Aigbe, Lilo Aderogba, Saheed Balogun, Bimbo Thomas and many more.

Enjoy!

“No Return Policy” – KieKie and Mr Macaroni

“The Owner” – Broda Shaggi, Mercy Aigbe and Alhaji Suberu

“Worst First Date Ever:” – Brain Jotter and Tomama

“House Of Commotion” – Saheed Balogun, Bae U and Kemz Mama

“Your Enemy Has a Good Memory” – MC Lively and Bro Bouche

“Expensive Food” – Taaooma vs Oga Sabinus

“Many Are Mad, Few Are Roaming” – MC Lively

Once Upon A Bad Boy” – Broda Shaggi, Chioma Akpotha, Lilo Aderogba and DJ Big N

Lively the Explorer” – MC Lively featuring Olaiya Igwe

Kayamata” – Kiekie, Bimbo Thomas and Morgan Nwamba

Money From The Gods” – Kiekie, Ms Pepo, Alapin and King Fadekemi

Baba Tao Has Gotten It” – Taaooma

Professor Hard Life Strikes Back” – Mr Macaroni, Twyse, Jumoke Odetola, Abija and Bileda

Different Cab Drivers and How They Act” – Lasisi Elenu

Embarrassment 101” – Steve Chuks (Cleopatra) and Kiekie

