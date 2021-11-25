Joke Silva joins Richard Mofe-Damijo in the Latest Episode of “The Book I’m Reading”

Episode 12 of Radio Now exclusive show “The Book I’m Reading” features Joke Silva, award-winning actor and film producer. She speaks with #TBIR host, RMD, about the book she’s currently reading titled, “My Mother’s Daughter” by Taiwo Taiwo and much more!

Hosted by Richard Mofe-Damijo, the show shares the knowledge, and lessons various successful Nigerians have received from the book they are currently reading.

Watch the new episode below: