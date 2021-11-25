Adesua Etomi & Banky W Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary | Listen to”The Bank Statements” EP

It’s music superstar Banky W and actress extraordinaire Adesua Etomi Wellington‘s fourth wedding anniversary and they’re marking their special day with charming photos and reassuring words of love.

Wishing her Buba a happy anniversary, Adesua wrote on Instagram:

You will ALWAYS be my favourite part of me’. Without you, I’d be living in black and white’. Baby daddy, my Zaddy, you mean the world to me. Happy 4th Year Anniversary Bubba. I love you. Forever. Truly, madly, deeply. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #BAADFOREVER Ps. Pls stream our Album (The Bank Statements- Vol 1) as a gift to us. Thank yewww

Banky W who released his much anticipated come back extended play “The Bank Statements“, also had this to say to his ‘Shuga’:

You’re my song, my rhymes, my heart, my light, my muse, my melody, my everything, my Wife.

I’ll be writing about you for the rest of my life, because you’re the best of my life – I love you now more than ever. I’ll love you 4ever. Happy Anniversary Shuga #BAAD2017 #BAADforever PS: Give us a present by listening to our new EP. “The Bank Statements” is available everywhere you listen to music. 😁❤🕺🏽💃🏽

The 7-track ep houses Banky W’s recently released single “Jo” and features Mercy Chinwo on “Selense“.

“The Bank Statements” also features Brookstone & The Lagos Community Gospel Choir on “My Destiny” and on the previously released “Talk and Do” with 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje, and Seun Kuti.

Listen to “The Bank Statements” below:

CREDITS:

Photography: @ahamibeleme

Makeup: @t.alamodebeauty

My outfits: @davidwej & @deco_d29

Styling: @magpayne1

Album Art Direction: @its_lynxxx & @icree8media