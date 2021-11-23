Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Made & Femi Kuti Nominated for 2022 Grammys

2021 has proven to be a great year for Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Tems and Burna Boy, as they snag Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 show. This year marks the first time Tems has ever been nominated for the prestigious music award.

Best Global Music Album nominations went to Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)” and Femi Kuti and Made Kuti‘s “Legacy+,” while Best Global Music Performance went to Wizkid again for “Essence” with Tems, Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo on “Do Yourself“, and Femi Kuti’s “Pà Pá Pà.”

Tems has had a spectacular rise this year and continues to blaze a trail for young women in

See the list for Global Music nominations below:

Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Arooj Aftab Do Yourself

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy Pà Pá Pà

Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti Blewu

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo Essence

Wizkid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.