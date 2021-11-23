Wizkid, Tems, Burna Boy, Made & Femi Kuti Nominated for 2022 Grammys

Connect with us

4 hours ago

2021 has proven to be a great year for Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Tems and Burna Boy, as they snag Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 show. This year marks the first time Tems has ever been nominated for the prestigious music award.

Best Global Music Album nominations went to Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos (Deluxe)” and Femi Kuti and Made Kuti‘s “Legacy+,” while Best Global Music Performance went to Wizkid again for “Essence” with Tems, Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo on “Do Yourself“, and Femi Kuti’s “Pà Pá Pà.”

Tems has had a spectacular rise this year and continues to blaze a trail for young women in Alté. She has established herself as one of the most passionate young artists in the Nigerian music industry over the last two years. Her international recognition grew with the release of a series of notable singles and albums, including her collaboration with Drake on the song “Fountains” off his album “Certified Lover Boy,” and she has since become an artist to watch.

See the list for Global Music nominations below:

Best Global Music Performance
For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

  • Mohabbat
    Arooj Aftab
  • Do Yourself
    Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
  • Pà Pá Pà
    Femi Kuti
  • Blewu
    Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
  • Essence
    Wizkid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

  • Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1
    Rocky Dawuni
  • East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert
    Daniel Ho & Friends
  • Mother Nature
    Angelique Kidjo
  • Legacy +
    Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
  • Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition
    Wizkid
