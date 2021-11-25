Connect with us

Spotted: Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Shawn Faqua at the Premiere of "Soòlé"

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade made her debut as a producer with the production of her debut film, “Soólè“, which premiered on November 21, 2021, at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, “Soòlé” is directed by Kayode Kasum, executive produced by Adunni Ade and produced by Lou-Ellen Clara. The movie boasts a top-notch cast including Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Shawn Faqua, Bukunmi Oluwasina, Eso Dike, Teniola Aladese, Kelechi Udegbe, Mike Afolarin, Saidi Balogun, Ikponmwosa Gold and many other talented stars.

In attendance was a mixed audience of various classes of movie lovers who were eager to catch a glimpse of the exciting movie.

Check out those we spotted at the premiere below:

Credit: Haastrup Photos 

