Keep Up with the Adventure in Episodes 11 & 12 of “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship”

Survival reality show “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” is going strong with its 12th season and we’ve got the updates.

Hosted by Toke Makinwa with GUS alumnus Kunle Remi, the contestants from Clan Irin, Clan Amo and Clan Iroko, are to compete against themselves and nature in quest of a secret treasure that would offer immediate fame and wealth to the last person standing.

Four more contestants – Orevaogene Godswill Oboh, Tobechuckwu Malachy Okoye, Opeyemi Samuel Ishmael and Osasere Junior Agbonile – have been evicted from this season, leaving the contestants at nine.

Catch up on the last two episodes (11 and 12) of “Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age Of Craftsmanship” as well as episode 4 of “Jungle Diaries“.

Episode 11:

Episode 12:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch the latest episode of “Jungle Diaries” with Toke Makinwa.

Episode 4: