Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Celebrating 15 Years of Being a Brilliant TV Host 👏

Ace television host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, widely known for anchoring the last 5 seasons of Big Brother Naija, “Blackbox Interview“, “Rubbin’ Minds“, “Judging Matters“, among others is celebrating 15 years anniversary since he hosted his first television show.

The law graduate began his TV hosting career with “Friend Or Foe” in 2006 and since then, has honed his presenting/hosting skills and gone on to become an exceptionally brilliant (co)host of twelve television shows.

To mark this milestone, Ebuka shared photos from the shows he’s currently hosting and a video from his very first show on Instagram, alongside the caption:

It’s exactly FIFTEEN YEARS since I hosted my very first show on television. 15!!! And I’ve gone on to (co)host about 12 other TV shows since then 🎉 How it’s currently going:

1) Big Brother Naija on @dstvnigeria

2) The Blackbox on @bounce.networks

3) Rubbin’ Minds on @channelstelevision

4) Judging Matters on @africamagic How it started:

5) Friend Or Foe on @ntanetwork (November 2006) 😊

Swipe below for the journey:

Congratulations Ebuka! The BN team stays rooting for you❤️👏

Photo Credit: @ebuka