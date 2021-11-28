Wizkid talks fatherhood, upcoming tour & world domination on British Vogue

Wizkid is one of the best things to happen to Afrobeats and we once again have proof of this.

Early this year, he released one of the most popular albums with over a billion listens, won Best African Music Act at the 2021 MTV EMA Awards, and was nominated for Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards. All of this, coupled with his private life, has landed Big Wiz in the spotlight of British Vogue, where he talks about life, music, and family.

Ahead of his London tour, the Grammy Award-Winning “Made In Lagos” author, delves into his journey to fame from the streets of Lagos. He inspires a story of resilience, passion, and solid drive for success when he says

“It’s crazy because the first time I was actually booked for a show in London, I couldn’t get the visa to go. I remember I filmed a video to apologise to my fans – and they went in on me!”

Spending the time touring the world could make one forget their root. But not for Wizkid. He hammers on his love for Nigeria and Africa. Nothing has stopped him from being any of that. According to him,

“I’m unapologetically Nigerian, I’m unapologetically Lagosian, and that’s something I’ve stuck to from the beginning of my career.”

Read the full interview here.

Photo Credit:

Photographed by @MicaiahCarter